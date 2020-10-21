For the Greens, it is a credibility dilemma that one of their worst political opponents is supposed to help them out of: Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU). The expansion of the A49 in Hesse is driving environmental and climate protectionists to the barricades because of the threat of clearing in the Dannenröder forest.

The Federal Greens support the protest and are calling for a motorway moratorium, but in Hesse the Greens sit with the CDU in government and, under the leadership of Economics Minister Tarek Al-Wazir, have so far supported and implemented the federal project.

In the federal government, the Greens are now trying to force the release of the unenclosed and complete contract for the public-private partnership project for the expansion of the A49 from Kassel to Giessen. The calculation: Get an insight into the return promises to the private operators, into the monthly costs and the termination options – they want to prove misconduct, as with Maut Scheuer – and force the rapid termination of the contracts.

Activists protest in the Dannenröder forest against the planned expansion of the A49. Photo: AFP

Greens want to stop A49 contract

The Green budget expert Sven-Christian Kindler therefore wanted Scheuer to use the Freedom of Information Act to gain access to the contract concluded with Strabag Infrastructure Company. But the ministry refused and referred to confidentiality interests, as can be seen from an answer that is available to the Tagesspiegel. At the same time, however, largely unnoticed by the public, the contract signed by Scheuer at the end of August, which forms the basis for the expansion of the A49, now published somewhat hidden on his website, but again in a heavily blackened form.

If necessary, Kindler wants to sue the ministry for the surrender of the unredeemed contracts. “The public has a right to know what the minister has signed for billion-dollar contracts,” he told Tagesspiegel. It is already clear from the parts of the contract that have not been blackened out that the federal government could immediately terminate the PPP contract for the A49. “The fact is: not the state of Hesse can stop the PPP project A49 now, only the federal government. Minister Scheuer is still reluctant and is sticking to the pointless motorway project. “

The Green budget expert Sven Christian Kindler wants to force Scheuer to stop the project. Photo: imago images / Political-Moments

“Doesn’t belong in Scheuer’s safe”

If Andreas Scheuer does not publish the contract in full, i.e. without blackening it, even after the planned objection, then they will take the path of a lawsuit and try to legally force him to publish the contract in full. “Instead of finally putting all the cards on the table, Andreas Scheuer just simulates transparency.

Scheuer still wants to keep a secret how high the returns are that he pays private individuals for the realization of the project, ”criticized Kindler. “The billions in contracts for PPP projects belong in the public eye and not in the safe of the Federal Minister of Transport.” In times of the climate crisis there is no longer any need for new roads, said Kindler. “Germany’s trunk road network is one of the densest in Europe. We need more investment in punctual trains and clean buses and no more wasting billions on new, superfluous roads. “