For weeks, millions of children have been sitting at home in front of the computers instead of in the classroom. However, due to the still high incidence of coronavirus and dangerous mutations, the end of the school closings is far from in sight. Current, cautious easing plans mostly only concern elementary school students.

Annalena Baerbock, chairwoman of the Greens, considers possible openings in the current situation to be “fatal”. “Caution is still the top priority,” she said at a press conference on Monday. At the same time, she called for “absolute attention” to be given to children and students.

“The situation is becoming more dramatic and stressful week after week,” said Baerbock, who is herself the mother of two school-age daughters. No child or adolescent should be lost in this phase of the pandemic, said the 40-year-old.

Specifically, it wants to guarantee the work of youth and social work in the municipalities and communities despite the lockdown. When the country leaders meet with the Chancellor digitally on Wednesday, this must be part of the meeting. Every child and adolescent must continue to be reached.

In addition, student teachers should come to the schools to help with schooling and tutoring. This, according to Baerbock, should be as unbureaucratic as when medical students were offered a few months ago to have their work in fighting pandemic counted as a practical year. If Baerbock has its way, the learning deficits of many schoolchildren should be made up and – especially with children from socially disadvantaged households – it should be ensured that “education takes place at all”.

For the moment of opening, the federal government must also ensure that FFP-2 masks and corona rapid tests for personal use are made available at all schools. “Otherwise, this talk that daycare centers and schools have priority is really just hot air.” The measures are to be financed with an immediate program that the federal government should provide.

Green leader Annalena Baerbock doesn’t want to leave a child behind. Photo: Kay Nietfeld / dpa

For the educators in daycare centers, who would ensure emergency care despite the lockdown, Baerbock called for vaccination residues to be given priority. They are overly affected by infections, which is why one should now act very pragmatically at the municipal level.

Baerbock criticized Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU). She was shocked that the minister had only just awakened from “hibernation”. Guidelines for safe schools would have been needed nine months ago. Karliczek had on Monday presented their guidelines for safe teaching. Including information on ventilation, cohort formation, alternating lessons and masks. “That is now yesterday’s news,” said Baerbock.

In January, the leader of the Greens in the Bundestag, Katrin Göring-Eckardt, suggested using large rooms in museums and theaters for teaching. She also suggested that the technical aid organization and stand builders be brought to schools to install air filters.