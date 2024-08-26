Greens | Virta: The goal is to topple Orpo’s government this fall

The green ones|The chairman of the Greens criticized the government on the opening day of the party’s summer meeting.

Government allows public health care to decay, because this is how Finland moves towards a more private treatment system that benefits health companies, blames the chairman of the Greens Sofia Virta.

Virta presented his views on Monday at the summer meeting of the Greens in Lappeenranta. He criticized the government for neglecting treatment queues.

According to Virra, lengthening treatment queues will not bring savings, but will become even more expensive when diseases cannot be treated in rivers.

“I’m afraid that this is the government’s fodder for the career where public health care collapses and people’s willingness to pay taxes decreases, and we’re stuck in a system where only those with good insurance get treatment, and the revenues are diverted to medical waste,” said Virta.

HS asked the chairman of the Greens if he meant that the government would weaken public healthcare on purpose in order to create more business for healthcare companies.

“At least the government doesn’t care, even though public health care is decreasing, and there is an ideology behind it,” Virta replied.

Virta said the Greens support the right to tax welfare areas. Sdp’s Titti Tuppurainen suggested this at his party’s summer meeting next week.

However, Virta would not cut the number of welfare areas now in order to guarantee labor peace.

Virta saidthat the goal of the green opposition policy for this fall is to topple the prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) government. He didn’t specify what question they were going to ask.

In addition to the social and health situation, the government received criticism from Virra regarding the so-called green transition.

The green or clean transition refers to a breakthrough in the economy where production stops using fossil fuels. In addition, the consumption of natural resources is adjusted to a framework that is sustainable in terms of nature.

In Virtra’s opinion, the government is not doing enough to ensure that Finland, like Sweden, receives green factory investments with a high degree of processing.

Sweden has managed to repatriate, for example, green steel production and battery industry factories.

“This lack of vision makes Finland a little banana country that exports toilet paper and furs to China and, at best, hydrogen to the Germans,” Virta said.

According to Virra, the attraction of green transition investments should focus more on workforce and know-how that companies could come to Finland after.

The greens the summer meeting continues in Lappeenranta from Monday to Tuesday.

On Monday morning, the party decided that the new chairman of the parliamentary group is Oras Tynkkynen.