Greens boss Habeck and colleague Baerbock presented a “vitamin injection”. “Fridays for Future” activists are dissatisfied with their election platform – the SPD, on the other hand, is sending signals.

The Greens * have presented their election program – and are striving for a socio-ecological renewal.

Criticism of the draft comes from the economy and the climate movement – and praise from the SPD *.

In the meantime, a survey has determined who the Germans are currently looking for as green candidates for the Chancellery.

Berlin – The Green election program divides minds. They remained “miles behind their promises of a 1.5-degree compliant policy”, said “Fridays Future” (FFF) activist Carla Reemtsma dpa. The CO2 price of 60 euros required in the program is far too low.

Jakob Blasel (ex-FFF spokesman), who wants to join the Bundestag for the Greens, also criticized his party. He also lacks a clear departure from the gas infrastructure, an exit date for oil and gas heating and a moratorium on motorway construction, Blasel said Editorial network Germany (RND).

Green party program in the super election year 2012: FDP and BDI criticize sharply

Business representatives are also dissatisfied. “The program shows little light and a lot of shadow,” explained the Federation of German Industries (BDI). “The Greens want a different society.” For a restart of the economy after Corona *, Germany needs “a much more growth-friendly policy”. And the wealth tax demanded by the Greens “massively diminishes investment opportunities”.

FDP * boss Christian Lindner warned of the costs: “The Greens program will be expensive for many people and many families.”

SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil was satisfied with the draft program presented by the Greens bosses Annalena Barbock and Robert Habeck. “When I look at the design of the Greens, I see some programmatic overlaps,” he said world.

Green party program 2021 – the most important points at a glance

“If you want to make ecological and social policy, you have to clearly state with whom you want to enforce it,” said Linken * parliamentary director Jan Korte. Anyone who wants a change of policy “must keep the privatizers of the CDU, CSU and FDP out of the federal government”.

AfD * boss Jörg Meuthen again stated: “If the Greens become part of the next federal government, the journey for Germany will continue unabated in the direction of ‘eco’ socialism.”

An overview of the key points of the Greens program:

For the economic awakening for the current decade an additional investment program of 50 billion euros annually

In terms of climate protection, the goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 70 percent instead of 55 percent by 2030

Advance the increase in the CO2 price to 60 euros by 2023

In order to return the income from the CO2 price directly to the citizens, lower the EEG surcharge and introduce energy money for every citizen

Tax high earners more heavily: A wealth tax from two million euros per person, which is one percent annually

Introducing a new level with a tax rate of 45 percent for income tax from an income of 100,000 euros for single persons and 200,000 euros for couples – from 250,000 or 500,000 euros of 48 percent

From 2030, only new emission-free cars will be registered

Make short-haul flights superfluous by 2030 – by massively expanding the rail network

According to the Greens, the current Hartz IV system is to be replaced by a guarantee that waives the previous sanctions. In addition, the Greens want to combine the previous benefits for children into a basic child security.

Survey sees Greens boss Habeck clearly in front of colleague Baerbock on the chancellor question

“The governing parties are flagging and tired”: Green party leader Robert Habeck also said at the presentation of the program in Berlin that with the departure of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) a political era would come to an end, then a new one would begin. The Greens presented a “vitamin injection” with a draft (motto: “Germany. Everything is in.”). The program is to be decided at a party congress in June.

The Greens – like the Union – want to answer the K question between Easter and Pentecost. Baerbock and Habeck want to make the decision among themselves. According to a recent survey, the population’s sympathy for Habeck predominates – with 20 to 12 percent. 68 percent did not want to choose between the two, said the polling instituteYouGov With. Habeck is ahead with 38 to 29 percent of the Green voters.

The survey also showed that CSU boss Markus Söder is clearly in favor of CDU chairman Armin Laschet: 41 to 14 percent. 45 percent did not provide any information. Among the voters of the Union, Söder is even more clearly ahead with 63 to 12 percent.