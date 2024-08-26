Greens | “The worst government in living memory” – According to Oras Tynkkynen, Kai Mykkänen’s appeals to Stora Enso are not enough

The green ones|Tynkkynen is a long-term climate expert. Before this term, he also served as a Member of Parliament in the years 2004–2015.

The greens the new chairman of the parliamentary group is Oras Tynkkynen. The party decided on the choice on Monday at its summer meeting in Lappeenranta.

The choice did not have to be voted on, because no one else ran for office.

Tynkynen follows in the task Atte Harjannetta. He will continue as the chairman of the party Sofia Virta. Tynkkynen takes care of the task for at least half a year during Harjante’s paternity leave.

Pirkanmaan Tynkkynen, elected MP from the constituency, is a long-term climate expert. Before this term, he also served as a Member of Parliament in the years 2004–2015.

Between his terms as a Member of Parliament, he worked as a senior advisor for Sitra’s sustainability solutions.

HS asked From Tynkkys, whether he thinks he belongs more to the right or left wing of the Greens.

“I’ve been in the greens for so long because I’m green and not red or blue,” Tynkkynen answered.

He said he had seen society from both sides, first growing up “below the poverty line” and then working as an MP and in well-paid jobs.

In the HS parliamentary election 2023 electoral machine, Tynkkynen was placed fairly in the middle on the value map on the right-left axis:

I like it said at his press conference in Lappeenranta that Finland currently has the “worst government in living memory”.

“Whether it’s the government’s sloppy immigration policy, hiding social security funding or canceling climate and nature measures, the greens have opportunities to challenge the government. It is up to us to credibly offer an alternative,” he said.

I like it also commented on the most pressing environmental issue of the day, i.e. the destruction of mussels in Suomussalmi.

In Tynkkynen’s opinion, the coalition minister Kai Mykkänen appeals to companies are not enough at all. According to him, the repetition of something similar should also be prevented by intervening in the legislation.

According to Tynkkynen, the Greens intend to propose legislation in which the protection zones left on the banks of rivers during logging will be made legally binding also in cases like Suomussalmi’s Hukkajoki.

In Hukkajoki, the Kainuu ely center had recommended a protection zone to protect mussels, but the recommendation was not followed.

The party did not reveal the details of the proposal yet. Congressman Krista Mikkonen commented that the discussion about the details should be started.

In addition Tynkkynen mentioned that Stora Enso has received millions of euros in subsidies from the state. In his opinion, in the future, subsidies should be linked to the fact that companies bear responsibility for the environment.

“It should also be possible to cancel these subsidies,” Tynkkynen stated.

He also suggested that from now on in Finland as well, the compensations paid for environmental damage would be proportional to the company’s turnover, so that the financial deterrent would be sufficient.

The green ones summer meetings in Lappeenranta on Monday and Tuesday.

In addition to the meetings, the program includes a Monday evening norda boat cruise, a meeting with local decision-makers and a seminar on the green transition at LUT University.

In addition to the selection of the group leader, there are reportedly no other significant personal selections or line decisions planned for the meeting.

According to Tynkkynen, Lappeenranta was chosen as the meeting place, among other things, because of the expertise of LUT University, but also because the situation in Eastern Finland needs more attention from politicians due to the Russian aggression and the closed border.