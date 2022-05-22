Greens The Greens are deciding today on their drug line and the elimination of Sundays

The Greens set out their political agenda for 2023–2027 at their party conference in Joensuu.

Green will decide on its political program for 2023–2027 at its party meeting on Sunday in Joensuu.

The party’s current positive stance on drug legalization has been the subject of much debate at the meeting.

At last year’s party meeting, the Greens voted 183–181 to vote in favor of legalizing cannabis.

The meeting may vote to repeal the positive position added to the program last year.

Second the position that provoked much discussion at the meeting applies to Sundays.

According to the preliminary program proposal, the Greens want to renew Sunday supplements. That would mean removing the law guaranteeing the current Sunday supplement. In practice, that would mean that employees would no longer receive at least double pay on Sundays.

“We are looking for a tripartite model for reforming Sundays to better meet today’s needs without calculating the total earnings of employees,” reads the program presentation.

The presentation has been the subject of much criticism on the part of employees. Many Green party convention representatives would also like to change the entry. The meeting may vote to delete the proposal.

The successor to the party chairman Iiris Suomela stressed at a Green Party press conference on Saturday that if the Sunday allowance is abolished, wages will otherwise have to rise accordingly.

Meeting it is also likely to vote on a proposal to support young people’s independence and financial skills by transferring 25% of the childcare allowance to young people aged 15-16.

The new program is about 30 pages long.

Among other things, it proposes energy money, which, according to preliminary calculations, would be EUR 44 per month for low-income and rural people in the event of a sudden rise in energy and mobility costs. About 450,000 people would receive the money.

The party is proposing a billion-euro green tax reform. It would increase environmental and consumption taxes. The party would lower income taxes on low and middle incomes.

Climate action the party demands more. It wants to double the money for nature conservation in the next term. The party wants to promote fuel emissions trading and tolls.

To the program there is also a stirring proposal to issue long-term residence permits to asylum seekers.

The party would increase the scholarship by one hundred euros. The party would phase out day care fees. Child benefits would be linked to the National Pension Index, and grandparents could receive earnings-related parental benefit.