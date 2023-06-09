Home page politics

Annalena Baerbock defends the EU’s asylum compromise – but there is criticism within the party. © Soeren Stache/dpa

The EU agrees on an asylum reform, but not all parties are happy about it. Merkur.de asked MEPs.

Luxembourg – After years of struggle, the EU’s asylum compromise is in place. Basically stricter border procedures and more solidarity in the distribution of refugees. Is the reform a success now? “Of course not,” says Birgit Sippel, domestic policy spokeswoman for the European Social Democrats. CDU colleague Lena Düpont says: “We as the EPP group are relatively satisfied, you can work with that.” The conservative EPP group, to which the CDU/CSU also belongs, had been pushing for concrete legal bases for European migration for years. The fact that concrete plans have been made is positive. However, the parties sometimes differ widely in their assessment of these reforms. The Greens in particular are divided.

Greens argue about asylum reform: fight between Realos and Fundis

The Greens appear divided within the party. On Thursday evening, Twitter showed how differently the party leadership already sees the EU compromise on the asylum system. At 9:14 p.m., Omid Nouripour described the approval “overall” as a “necessary step to move forward together in Europe.” Two minutes later, his co-boss Ricarda Lang wrote: “Germany should not have agreed to the reform proposal in the Council today .” The faction leaders Britta Haßelmann and Katharina Dröge also expressed different opinions. Annalena Baerbock defended the course. In a letter to the parliamentary group, which is available to our editors, she advocated the agreement of the EU interior ministers – even though the compromise “was very difficult for her as a foreign minister, as a Green and also personally”.

It is also a trench warfare between two streams of parties. Nouripour and Haßelmann are assigned to the Realo wing, Lang and Dröge to the left Fundi camp. Almost 200 Green Realos called on the party leadership to do more to deport rejected asylum seekers.” reports the daily mirror. For other politicians, however, the rules go much too far.

Green criticism of traffic lights: “These decisions are unworthy and shameful”

Co-boss Timon Dzienus rises Mercury-Request harshly with the traffic light and his own party in the court: “These resolutions are an SPD-led and Green-supported government unworthy and shameful,” says Dzienus. “The traffic light coalition is failing because of its own claims. She had resolved to end the suffering at Europe’s external borders. Now there will be more chaos, more violence and more suffering. Not a single life of people on the run will be improved with it.”

Even before the summit, Dzienus and 730 other Greens members expressed their uneasiness about the “incomprehensible German negotiating position” in a letter to the Greens leadership. The letter is available to our editorial team. It also denounces the relaxation of the classification of safe third countries.

The MEP Erik Marquardt also finds clear words, speaks opposite Merkur.de of a “great tragedy”. Marquardt does not see Germany’s yes vote covered by the coalition agreement, on which the migration expert worked. For him it is clear: the tightening of the asylum law was pushed through, while aspects of a humanitarian migration policy were neglected. The “strategy of the right-wing populists” worked. Marquardt particularly criticizes the rigid border procedures.

EU politician Erik Marquardt has been a member of the European Parliament since 2019. There he is primarily committed to improving the situation at the EU’s external borders. The migration politician was on site several times at borders, for example in Greece. © Philippe Stirnweiss

Asylum reform: Controversy over safe countries of origin

The Social Democrats also see room for improvement. In an interview with our editors, SPD politician Sippel sees problems, for example in dealing with families and children. “According to the ideas of the member states in the Council, they have to go through a border procedure that is clearly linked to detention conditions.”

Sippel also criticizes the Council’s handling of fast-track procedures and returns to the country of origin. “Anyone who cannot get asylum should go back to their country of origin,” says the MEP. However, the definition of what a secure state is is problematic. “There is no coordinated European list here. That opens the floodgates for individual member states to make agreements with third countries.” Roughly: “You take back refugees so that we can get rid of them.”

Düpont thinks that the previous solutions have not worked: “One can say on the one hand: Every person who arrives must be distributed per se – and then it is checked whether he or she is entitled to protection at all. I don’t think that’s so wise.” Instead, the CDU MP advocates reforming the areas of length of procedure and lack of repatriation.

The EU compromise enables asylum procedures at Europe’s external borders for the first time, so that people with few chances of being admitted do not even come to the EU. There should be asylum centers near the border, from where migrants are to be deported directly. “This is only possible in combination with housing that respects human rights,” demands Düpont. But there has also been criticism of the plans. The situation at the external borders is getting worse, say the Greens.

Blockade of Hungary and Poland: “Should consider whether they still want to be part of the whole”

The reforms that were worked out under the Swedish EU Council Presidency are a concession towards the Mediterranean countries. Greece and above all Italy have not felt that they have been adequately supported in taking in refugees for years. They take in most people. The “mechanism of solidarity” does not work, the Italian Ministry of the Interior announced before the summit on request. Now the EU wants to counteract this with a migration fund.

In the future, EU countries should pay a fine of 20,000 euros for every migrant they do not accept. Migration projects are then to be financed with this money. This regulation is aimed at Poland and above all Hungary, which were the only countries to vote against the compromise. “We have all lost patience with Hungary for a variety of reasons,” Düpont sums up. The EU enthusiasm in Budapest is low. “But then maybe at some point they should consider whether they still want to be part of the whole thing or not.” It is uncertain whether Hungary will ever pay. Prime Minister Viktor Orban rumbled after the summit that the EU wanted to “forcibly turn Hungary into a country of immigrants”.

Hungary will probably try to delay the implementation of the reforms. So far, only the European Council has reached an agreement, now negotiations with Parliament are about to begin. The European Union had always set the 2024 European elections as the “last deadline”. Before the election in June, the new asylum package should be available. EU representatives these days do not dare to swear that this will succeed. But it is a start that something concrete is finally available.

After all, when it comes to migration, the EU does not need a unanimous majority. After a possible agreement between the Council and Parliament, the package can therefore be passed without the votes of Poland and Hungary. But then it has to be implemented, says Sippel. “Otherwise all negotiations have no value at all.” (as)