From: Robert Wagner

There are clear differences to the polls for the Bavaria election. The AfD is doing better, another major party is losing massive numbers of votes.

Munich – The Bavarian state elections are coming up in a week. Before adults can cast their vote in the Bavarian election on October 8th, around 60,000 children and young people throughout the Free State expressed their symbolic will to vote in the last week of September. For the eighth time, the Bavarian Youth Ring (BJR) organized the U18 election to accompany the state elections. It was the largest U18 election at the state level to date.

From September 21st to 29th, 10 to 17 year olds were able to cast their votes in around 620 polling stations for one week. Voting took place in 86 of 91 constituencies. The procedure is similar to that in the real polling stations where voting will take place on October 8th BR reported. The minors made two crosses on the ballot paper. One for a party and another for a direct candidate. At the end there is a preliminary final result, which will be announced on Monday (October 2nd). But there are already preliminary results.

The U18 elections, which are held on the occasion of state, federal and European elections, are intended to promote interest in politics among children and young people (archive image). © Stefan Puchner/dpa

U18 election in Bavaria: Comparatively weak CSU, surprise in second place

The second vote results so far in the U18 state election (as of September 30th, 10:30 a.m.) show some clear differences to the surveys for the Bavarian election that were conducted among those eligible to vote. The CSU only got 26.12 percent – a result that would be absolutely disastrous for Prime Minister Markus Söder’s party. But it is still enough for first place and an increase of a good two percent compared to the last BJR U18 election in 2018.

There is a surprise in second place. With just under 15 percent, the AfD ranks directly behind the ruling CSU. This means that the right-wing party achieves a better result than in surveys among adults, where it regularly ends up at 13 to 14 percent and almost always in fourth place. Compared to the Bavarian U18 election in 2018, the AfD almost doubled its result. At that time it came to 8.27 percent.

Bavaria election: Free voters and the Greens less popular among minors, SPD significantly stronger

Third place goes to the SPD, which with 13.72 percent did slightly better than in 2018 (11.42 percent) and significantly better than in the most recent surveys among adults, where it regularly ends up in fifth place with around 9 percent. The Greens, on the other hand, lose massively compared to the last U-18 election (23.28 percent) and are in fourth place with 13.23 percent, just behind the SPD. Among adults, the Greens most recently came in third or second place with 14 to 16 percent.

The CSU only gets 26.12 percent of children and young people in Bavaria, while the Free Voters only come in fifth with 9.09 percent. © Bavarian Youth Ring (BJR)

The Free Voters, on the other hand, who were most recently in second place in the polls with 14 to 17.5 percent, only got just over 9 percent in the U18 election. Hubert Aiwanger’s party, which competes most with Söder’s CSU among eligible voters, only comes in fifth place among underage voters.

As far as the FDP is concerned, young people would barely be able to get back into the Bavarian state parliament. The Liberals achieved a comparatively good 5.83 percent (29018: 6.12 percent) and took sixth place. The Left, on the other hand, did not make it into the state parliament even among minors with 4.25 percent. At least 3.87 percent of the Animal Protection Party voted for this.

Since 1996, U18 elections have been intended to inspire young people about politics and democracy

Since 1996, the U18 elections have always been held in the run-up to major elections, especially federal, state and European elections. They should get children and young people interested in politics at a low threshold and teach them that democracy thrives on participation, explained Philipp Seitz from the BJR to the BR. Those responsible for the coordination office for the U18 elections emphasize u18.orgthat “without exception ALL minors who are in Germany” can take part in the elections.

They speak of a “youth disillusionment” with politics, which makes a project like the U18 elections necessary, and point out that 56.1 percent of those eligible to vote in the 2017 federal election were over 50 years old. “Far too rarely is there an opportunity to raise young issues, to create public pressure to deal with youth and to confront politicians. U18 can be such an opportunity.”