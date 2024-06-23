Home page politics

From: Fabian Hartmann

This week, the Insa “Sunday trend” gives an idea of ​​the mood of the electorate. But what does it turn out to be? Can the Greens and SPD stop their free fall?

Berlin – The European elections were a debacle for the Greens, while other parties benefited from Green voters who had left. For example, the newly founded Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) thus received 6 percent of the vote. And after that, there was only negative news for the parties of the traffic light coalition: In the “Sunday trend”, which the opinion research institute Insa publishes weekly for the Picture on Sunday The Greens had received only 11 percent of the vote in the previous week (June 16, 2024), their lowest poll rating since June 2018. The SPD has also only received around 15 percent of the vote in recent weeks and is still hoping for a turnaround.

Now the Insa Institute new poll results. Is an improvement in sight for the party of Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock, or will they have to be patient in this regard? And how are the other parties doing in the current Insa Sunday trend?

Can the Greens improve on their particularly poor result in the Insa poll from last week?

According to the Insa Sunday question, there is no further deterioration to report for the Greens for the time being – but there is no significant improvement either: According to the Insa survey, the Greens are receiving 12 percent of potential votes this week. This means they have gained one percentage point compared to the worst poll result in six years from the previous week, although they are still likely to be anything but satisfied.

Concerned faces in the federal government. From left to right: Annalena Baerbock (Greens), Nancy Faeser (SPD), Christian Lindner (FDP) and Robert Habeck (Greens) in the Bundestag © IMAGO/Jochen Eckel

On the other hand, the BSW can be pleased about some positive news: Sahra Wagenknecht’s party can also confirm its previous high of 8 percent from the previous week: Another 8 percent of the votes in the Insa survey went to the youngest party in Germany’s political landscape. But what is the mood regarding the other parties? Is the CDU still on a steep upward trend, and can the SPD stop its decline?

Voters remain skeptical of the SPD in Insa survey – the Union remains unchallenged

Similar to the Greens, the Insa Institute’s “Sunday trend” does not bode well for the SPD under Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD): The Social Democrats are still not particularly popular with voters. They are neither improving nor worsening and, as in the previous week, are receiving 15 percent of the votes of potential voters. The FDP, on the other hand, is still stuck at the five percent hurdle: As in every week since April 20, 2024, it is receiving 5 percent of the votes – but before that it was only 6 percent, and that was only for one week.

The CDU/CSU cannot be pleased about a further increase in votes in the Insa poll this week. Compared to the previous week (31 percent), the Christian Democrats have also lost votes, but their lead over the other parties is still comfortable: according to the current result of the Insa poll, they have 30 percent of the vote. Their gap to the second-placed AfD (17 percent) is therefore still a buffer of 13 percentage points.

According to the Insa survey, the Left Party is still below the five percent hurdle: according to Insa’s “Sonntagstrend” it has just 3 percent of the vote. The Free Voters received 2 percent of the vote, as they did last week. Both parties would therefore miss out on a place in the Bundestag by a wide margin.

Insa Managing Director Blinkert: “The CDU/CSU is twice as strong as the SPD”

The traffic light parties together therefore have just 32 percent of potential votes and would therefore still not have a parliamentary majority. In purely mathematical terms, a grand coalition of the CDU/CSU and SPD, or a Jamaica coalition of the CDU/CSU, the Greens and the FDP would be possible at this point in time.

INSA managing director Hermann Binkert told Bild am Sonntag: “Once again, not even one in three voters voted for one of the three traffic light parties. The CDU/CSU is twice as strong as the SPD.”

The opinion research institute Insa surveyed 1,205 people from Monday to Friday about which party they would vote for if there were a general election on Sunday. The maximum margin of error was given as plus/minus 2.9 percentage points. (fh)