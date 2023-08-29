Home page politics

The leaflet affair surrounding Aiwanger caused a political stir in Bavaria. Söder stands between demands for clarification and pressure from the opposition.

Munich – For the time being, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder does not want to part with his deputy Markus Aiwanger. The CSU leader explained this at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Despite this, Söder demands a seamless clarification of the leaflet affair, the free voter boss Aiwanger should answer 25 questions in writing. However, this does not go far enough for the Bavarian opposition.

The Greens, SPD and FDP, on the other hand, want to convene a special session in the state parliament. The three opposition parties shared this on Tuesday when asked German Press Agency (dpa) with. At the special meeting, the so-called intermediate committee should meet. The interim committee deals with urgent matters, including after the last plenary session before elections. Only some of the members of the state parliament are members of the body.

In view of the upcoming Bavarian election, the scandal surrounding Aiwanger comes at the worst possible time for the state government. In one Opinion poll from August 9th – even before the Southgerman newspaper first reported by the leaflets – cleared the free voters from 12 percent. In the survey conducted by the GMS Institute, the CSU came to 39 percent.

Opposition criticizes handling of Aiwanger affair: “Söder ducks away”

FDP parliamentary group leader Martin Hagen said on Tuesday that Söder’s statement after a special meeting of the coalition committee of the CSU and free voters was not enough. “The serious allegations against Hubert Aiwanger are not an exclusive matter between the CSU and Free Voters,” said Hagen. “This affects all of Bavaria and must not be negotiated behind closed doors. Hubert Aiwanger must answer questions from the state parliament.”

Green parliamentary group leader Ludwig Hartmann added: “Söder ducks away. Instead of taking the consequences, he would rather continue to govern with a deputy who leaves the greatest doubts about his democratic convictions.” That damages Bavaria’s reputation.

Söder and CSU want to stick to the coalition: no to black-green in Bavaria

Despite the allegations against Hubert Aiwanger, Söder clearly committed to the coalition. “The cooperation with the Free Voters as a whole has proven itself and is good, and we intend to continue it. There is also no reason to change anything about the cooperation”. Coalitions do not depend on a single person either, emphasized Söder.

The state parliament CSU also wants to continue the coalition in principle. A black-green alliance was ruled out during online consultations by the extended CSU parliamentary group on Tuesday morning, like the dpa learned from participants. However, there was also a call for further clarification in the round. (nak/dpa)