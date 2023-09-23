Greens | Sofia Virta scolded the government: “A single parent living in the city is already working, should she take another job?”

The new chairman performed more practically and passionately than his predecessor Ohisalo.

The greens new chairman elected in June Sofia Virta lashed out at the government’s cuts on Saturday at the first party council meeting of the green opposition party in Helsinki.

“The Orpo government’s choices are inhumane, but they are also marked by contradictions and a lack of courage,” Virta said.

According to Virra, the task of the greens is to remind that “the Orpo government’s actions are not such that they must be done”.

Virta mentioned three times that the government’s budget decisions also lower the Prime Minister’s taxes while cutting the poor.

He said he understands that the few resources now have to be used “smartly”. According to him, the government does not do this.

“The government says it will make painful decisions so that the children of the future will be better off. At the same time, with these decisions, it takes the risk that, according to experts, 12,000 children will fall into poverty right now.”

In the process In Virtra’s opinion, the government “wastes money on inefficient, market-distorting and environmentally harmful business subsidies”.

According to Virra, the contradiction can also be seen in transport policy, which does not support the climate goal. “The government engages in petrol populism, cuts climate-based subsidies for public transport and increases the value added tax on public transport.”

He would have needed courage in immigration policy. Virta pointed out that “the biggest bottleneck in the Finnish economy” is the labor shortage.

“The coalition does not seem to have enough courage to tell basic Finns that yes, Finland needs and wants people from outside our borders as well.”

Stream style was at least in this speech to the previous chairman Maria Ohisalo in comparison, more passionate and practical. World explanations seem to have been replaced by a more everyday and personal approach.

As examples of people suffering from surgeries, Virta used young people in child protection, with whom she herself has worked, and single parents, like herself.

In Virtra’s opinion, cuts to youth services will be expensive later.

Housing benefit cuts, on the other hand, weaken the possibilities of working in low-wage sectors, especially in cities, Virta accused.

“The government says that family poverty in Finland will decrease when parents go to work and the government says that they want more hard work,” Virta said.

“So the government tells a single parent who lives in the city and works in a kindergarten to go to work. Because he’s already at work. Does the government mean that workers in low-wage sectors should take another job?”