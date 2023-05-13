Greens | Sofia Virta eats meat and drives a car: “We have managed to create some wonderful idea about the right kind of greenery”

The new chairman of the Greens will be elected in less than a month. HS interviewed both chairman candidates, Saara Hyrkö and Sofia Virra. You can read Saara Hyrkö’s interview here.

When MPs seeking the presidency of the Greens are placed in the political quadrangle based on their election machine responses, fall Sofia Virta to the right of the center line.

Would he call himself a “right-wing green”?

“It probably depends on how the word is defined,” Virta reflects.

“I believe in the market economy very strongly. At the same time, I think that the welfare society’s services must be secured. These are not mutually exclusive.”

Power got into parliament from Varsinais-Suomi in the spring 2019 elections on the first try.

He had entered politics only a few years earlier. For the first time, he tested his success in the 2017 municipal elections.

It was a good election for the Greens. Ville Niinistön led by the party gathered 12.5 percent support. In Jyväskylä, it became the largest.

Seven percent of the parliamentary elections in the spring are pale in comparison to those figures.

In Virta’s analysis of the problems of the Greens, the word “one-sidedness” is repeated.

He says that the party members who asked to participate in the presidential race saw that Virra had opportunities to “grow” the party in several directions.

But so in which directions should the greens be grown? What does “one-sidedness” mean?

At least what themes are being talked about.

It’s not that we shouldn’t talk about the climate and nature – according to Virra, these themes must be presented as much as before.

But in addition to that, one should know how to take up space bolder in other political themes as well.

“The coalition has been able to define the economic policy debate in Finland, on the health and social side the space is with the Dems and on regional politics with the centre. It doesn’t have to be that way. Parties that want to become big must have a say in everything,” Virta says.

“After all, we have solutions, but have we chosen to talk about them every time we are in A-studio? It’s not.”

“ “The Greens are a market liberal party, and that has not always been reflected in our speeches.”

And not it’s not only about themes, but also about what the party looks like.

“Perhaps we have succeeded in creating some wonderful idea of ​​the right kind of green, which does not include certain things. Many share our thoughts on, for example, the green transition, but then something happens. We feel that we cannot be voted for,” Virta reflects.

In his speeches, he himself associates himself with many attributes of an “incomplete” green: he drives a car and also eats meat from time to time.

Is an oft-repeated political question, how right or left the greens should actually be.

Virta likes the old phrase, according to which the greens are not to the right or to the left, but “in front”.

At the same time, however, he thinks that “on some issues” the Greens have been “too left” in recent years – or at least that’s the image voters have been left with.

“We should have taken more space in the economic policy discussion. The Greens are a market-liberal party, and that has not always been reflected in our speeches,” Virta says.

With these prospects, the Greens are headed to the opposition together with Sdp, the Left Alliance and the center for four years. Is there a threat that the message of the greens will be drowned again by the cooperation of the red-green parties?

“I’m not afraid of it. We have the right place to challenge, for example, the coalition on how to secure employment-based immigration and the green transition. The center can also share many views with us. Now you have to focus on your own game,” says Virta.

In the greens the chairman is elected for two years at a time. Many within the party have speculated that many who have now refused the race might reconsider in a couple of years.

How long are you aiming for as the leader of the Greens?

“I go with what serves the party best. I will be as long as it is beneficial to the party.”

Are you afraid that challengers are already peeking around the corner?

“I don’t. Let’s look at one thing at a time.”

You haven’t held a leadership position in the Greens before. Are you too outgoing?

“I joined the parliament four years ago as a bit of a surprise to everyone, including myself. My own mentality is that I don’t go into situations with my jacket open. I wanted to learn first how to influence here and what the dynamics are like in the party. No one can raise the party alone, it has to be done together. One is never ready for such a task, but now is the right moment for me.”