Greens | Sofia Virta as the new chairman of the Green Party

Virta is a second-term MP from Kaarina. He won his opponent Saara Hyrkö by clear numbers.

Another MP of the season Sofia Virta Kaarinasta has been elected as the new chairman of the Green Party.

The party people gathered in Seinäjoki confirmed the result of the membership vote.

Virta received 2,760 votes from the members. Counter-candidate, also a second-term member of parliament Saara Hyrkko received 1,941 votes.

The new chairman will make his policy speech on Sunday.

Is it is possible that the entire leadership of the Greens will change at the party meeting.

Later on Saturday, three vice-presidents, the party secretary and the chairman of the party council will also be elected.

Many Greens highlight two MPs in the vice-presidential race, by Bella Forsgren and Oras Tynkynen the names.

The current vice president is also a candidate Hanna Holopainenformer MPs Noora Koponen and Mari Holopainen mixed Silja Keränen, Wind Kousa and Santeri Leinonen.

In the race for party secretary, the pre-favorite is considered Anna Moringa. They are also nominated Jaakko Mustakallio, Sonja Raitamäki and Aleksi Mäntylä.

For example, he applies for the chairmanship of the party council Iris Suomelawho is the current vice-chairman of the party.