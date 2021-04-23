ofGeorg Anastasiadis shut down

While CSU boss Markus Söder ensnared the Greens, he continued to tease the CDU and the Union chancellor candidate Armin Laschet. With all understanding for the injuries of the CSU boss: It doesn’t work that way. Or does he also want Chancellor Annalena Baerbock? A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the “candidate of hearts” in the whole country? If the journalists of private television have their way, it is – we regret – not Markus Söder. But Annalena Baerbock, who the moderators, no joke, applauds enthusiastically after an interview. And even the agile bosses are, according to a survey by Wirtschaftswoche at the feet of the green candidate for chancellor.

If that’s not a nasty surprise. If you look at the election manifesto of the Greens, it is teeming with bans, quotas, tax ideas and technology dictates. “The program is pervaded by a fundamental mistrust of market economy mechanisms and actors, whose actions are to be limited by a controlling state,” writes the Federation of German Industries (BDI) in an analysis.

Comment on Baerbock: Greens want nationwide rent caps and climate protection as a national goal

The eco party wants the rent cap, which Berlin just had to tip, for all of Germany. And it elevates climate protection to an absolute state goal, which paves the way to a new social order in which personal responsibility and freedom have to stand behind. Citizens in the corona state are currently learning how this works.

Incidentally, the dirigistic and state-believing Greens share their belief in the all-encompassing regulatory power of politics with the CSU. Their boss eagerly ensnares the eco party, while he makes the CDU a mockery for non-Bavarians with online CSU memberships. If Söder continues his games against Armin Laschet for a long time, he and the conservatives will soon get the fabulous Annalena as a senior partner in a green-black coalition. Then Angela Merkel will finally have her ideal successor. And Söder has the right chancellor for his next state election campaign.