CDU leader Friedrich Merz is bringing up tough asylum measures after a knife attack in Solingen. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

CDU leader Merz has encountered a lot of resistance with his demands following the attack in Solingen – now he is relativizing his statements.

Berlin – Friedrich Merz has caused a stir with his move on asylum policy. The Union parliamentary group leader had called, among other things, for a general ban on accepting people from Afghanistan and Syria. In addition, voluntary admission programs should be ended. The Union parliamentary group leader stressed that people had heard often enough what was not acceptable. Merz had even brought up the possibility of a “national emergency.” This could undermine EU law and enable rejections.

Merz offered to cooperate with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) – if necessary without the traffic light partners. The Greens reacted indignantly and accused Merz of “starting an argument”.

Greens criticize “incendiary” Merz after asylum initiative

The Greens reacted with horror to Merz’s comments. Irene Mihalic, parliamentary manager of the Greens’ parliamentary group, told the Picture: “The leader of the largest opposition faction is stirring up trouble (…) instead of living up to his responsibilities. He is using the term ’emergency’ and is thereby, in a sense, issuing a vote of no confidence in our democratic constitutional state instead of defending it against its enemies.” Mihalic also stressed, however, that the Greens are “ready to discuss all constructive proposals that are compatible with the constitution, fundamental rights and human rights.”

Konstantin von Notz, chairman of the Parliamentary Control Committee, also criticized Merz. “Merz is causing uncertainty with his talk of an emergency,” he said on ARD’s “Morgenmagazin.” Von Notz warned that this would play into the hands of terrorists.

Merz offers Scholz cooperation on asylum policy – ​​FDP also “stands ready”

Olaf Scholz was fundamentally open to working with Merz. However, he stressed that all ideas must be compatible with the Basic Law. Scholz said with regard to existing measures against irregular migration: “There are successes, but they are not enough.” The Chancellor wants to maintain existing border controls, for example. He sees this as a success in reducing irregular migration. Scholz also stressed that “serious criminals have forfeited their right to protection here.”

FDP leader Christian Lindner signalled openness to Merz’s proposals. He told the Picture: “The FDP is prepared to make cross-party efforts to consistently enforce new realism in migration at the federal and state levels.” Lindner therefore sees overlaps between Merz’s ideas and FDP positions.

Debate on migration and asylum policy after attack in Solingen

The new asylum debate flared up after a knife attack in Solingen. A man killed three people at a town festival. The suspect is a 26-year-old from Syria – the Federal Prosecutor’s Office is investigating on suspicion of terrorism. The perpetrator should have been deported.

The CDU leader wants to regulate immigration through border controls. He reminded people of EU law: asylum applications must be submitted in the first country of entry. Merz also calls for more powers for the federal police. Refugees from Syria and Afghanistan in particular should be turned away; according to Merz, these are the most problematic groups.

The Chancellor said that the federal government is already working on deportations to Afghanistan and Syria. This will apply to serious criminals. Scholz stressed the need for close cooperation between the federal government and the states.

There have been controls at several borders since October 2023. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and Federal Police President Dieter Romann praise the measures. They point to the arrests of people smugglers and rejections.

Merz partially backtracks after asylum initiative

After heavy criticism, Merz partially backtracked. “We are not calling for a change to the asylum law in the Basic Law,” he said in one of the German Press Agency The four-page “Questions and Answers” ​​paper that Merz sent to the members of his party’s federal executive board after his meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is available here.

Merz fundamentally defends his controversial proposal for a freeze on the admission of refugees from Syria and Afghanistan – but now only speaks of a “de facto freeze on admissions” to which his proposals would lead.

The CDU leader suggested appointing two negotiators. They would be responsible for drawing up concrete draft laws. Merz is also pushing for rapid implementation: he suggested to Scholz that possible changes to the law be passed during the budget week in September. (with dpa)