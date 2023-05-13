Greens | Saara Hyrkkö would seek new allies for the Greens, for example from forest owners: “The line of the Greens is not the line of the left party”

The new chairman of the Greens will be elected in less than a month. HS interviewed both chairman candidates, Saara Hyrkö and Sofia Virra. You can read Sofia Virta’s interview here.

When the support of the greens and thus the direction of the future is discussed, we usually get to one question pretty quickly: to the right or to the left.

Candidate for chairman from Espoo Saara Hyrkko tastes the question.

“My conclusion from this discussion is that nothing has been right during this government,” he says.

So when the greens often say that they are neither to the right nor to the left but “ahead”, now we could say that we have been “away” instead.

“We also haven’t managed to offer solutions to the issues that were, for example, raised in the spring parliamentary elections or caused concern,” Hyrkkö reflects.

“We have let others say what the greens are. That is the crux of the problem.”

A year The background of Hyrkö, who entered parliament in the 2019 elections, is in the student movement.

He has also worked for a long time in various positions within the party and before becoming a member of parliament he assisted members of parliament – among other things Emma Karia.

“I have seen good times and successes, but also the crises that the party has gone through. I believe that I would be able to draw from both as chairman,” he says.

The word is often repeated in Hyrkö’s speeches derivation. According to him, that is exactly what is needed for the Greens to rise from the support base.

“That we get on the path of growth, that we succeed in credibly challenging both the left and the right with our own options, and that we get the whole team involved in making a new beginning.”

“ “Instead of talking less about the climate and the environment, we should talk about them in a more diverse way.”

A bitch hopes that “as a graduate engineer from Espoo who likes to talk about education, foreign policy and social security”, he can expand the image of what kind of people the Green Party is.

It does not mean, however, that we should talk less about the climate or nature, for example.

“But, for example, education is critically important in terms of growth, and we have to offer credible solutions to the situation of social security services,” Hyrkkö reflects.

“At the same time, the need for the environmental party has not disappeared at all. It’s our job in this country to stand up for those issues and also seek new allies.”

In Hyrkö’s opinion, business has become an ally in climate policy in recent years. New allies could be sought, for example, from forest owners.

“We are ready to create ways for forest owners to benefit from the fact that they protect natural values ​​and carry out carbon sequestration. Instead of talking less about the climate and the environment, we should talk about them in a more diverse way.”

In economic policy In Hyrkö’s opinion, the line of the Greens remained “invisible” during the government period.

“Now the clarification requires emphatically stating exactly how we differ from the left-wing coalition and the Sdp. I think the line of the Greens is not the line of the left party, but we are a center group”, Hyrkkö reflects.

“That’s where I place myself near the middle line, and I think it’s a pretty natural place for the chairman of the Greens to be as well.”

In Hyrkö’s opinion, the Greens can accommodate both right-wing and left-wing thinkers, who share the same goals of economic reforms that are important for people and the planet.

“Then we can argue among ourselves about the means.”

Multi green considered entering the chairman’s race, but in the end, for one reason or another, did not participate in the race.

How long are you aiming for as the leader of the Greens? Are you afraid that challengers are already peeking around the corner?

“The Greens are in such a difficult situation that the work will not be completed in two years. The right measure is the next parliamentary elections. Then we’ll see if it was successful. But if and when I believe that the course can be reversed, then if necessary, I am committed to working longer in the position.”

You are a long-term green, you have previously assisted green politicians and now you were in the group leadership. Do you bring enough new thinking to the leadership, or are you already too much of a party warrior?

“Both candidates come from outside the presidency and are second-term MPs. To me, the need to reform the party is quite clear, and I believe that my diverse experience in the field of politics is an asset in that I can gather a group and lead the reform work. I don’t think anyone thinks that we can continue at the same pace.”