Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Greens | Saara Hyrkkö and Fatim Diarra are considering entering the presidential race

April 11, 2023
Greens | Saara Hyrkkö and Fatim Diarra are considering entering the presidential race

The current chairman, Maria Ohisalo, said on Tuesday that she is not seeking a further term at the party meeting in June.

At least second-term Member of Parliament Saara Hyrkko and first-term Member of Parliament Fatim Diarra are considering going to the presidential race of the Greens.

The current chairman Maria Ohisalo said on Tuesday, not aiming for the next season at the party meeting in June. The Greens lost no less than seven MP seats in the parliamentary elections.

Last chaired the parliamentary group during the period Atte Harjanne and re-elected to parliament Oras Tynkkynen did not comment on their own intentions before the group meeting of the Greens on Tuesday morning.

Served as Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto and the deputy speaker who fell out of parliament Iris Suomela said that they are not seeking the presidency.

Served as Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen said he hasn’t thought about it yet. Vice chairman Hanna Holopainen formulated that “at this stage it is premature to say [mitään]”, but everything is under consideration”.

HS reached out In Diarra and Hyrkö’s parliament while Ohisalo’s press conference is still in progress.

Hyrkkö said he was encouraged to apply for the chairmanship.

“I’m considering it. I won’t know until the consideration ends,” Hyrkkö answered.

Diarra also said that he received inquiries during Easter about whether he is interested in the position.

“I have said that I want to hear what Maria says first, and then I have to do a deep reflection. Now the deliberation is underway, and it will certainly end when the weather is good,” said Diarra.

