From: Lisa Mahnke

The budget dispute in the traffic light coalition has flared up again. Lindner’s audit led to legal concerns. The SPD and the Greens reacted with outrage.

Berlin – Due to a review of the budget plans for 2025, the budget dispute in the traffic light coalition is in full swing again. The compromise between the SPD, the Greens and the FDP had actually already been reached. The “security through cohesion” that was announced at the time only lasted four weeks.

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) had the draft budget examined legally and economically after the traffic light coalition had already announced its compromise. Discussions took weeks to close a gap of at least 30 billion euros. However, Lindner’s examination revealed two legal risks: the alternative use of the remaining 4.9 billion euros from the KfW development bank for the gas price caps and the plan to pay loans instead of subsidies to the motorway company.

The budget talks of the traffic light coalition had actually already been concluded. © picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

Greens and SPD criticize Finance Minister Lindner – Chancellor Scholz should regulate

“The legal and financial scope for this is there. This is also confirmed by the legal opinion,” stressed Green Party deputy Andreas Audretsch to the Rheinische Post“He is unilaterally questioning the agreement, without consultation within the coalition, without agreeing on a common path.” Chancellor Olaf Scholz must ensure that “an agreed compromise is supported by everyone in the coalition.”

According to the SPD budget expert Achim Post, he also warned Picture: “Our state budget must not be a budget of austerity, but must ensure social, internal and external security and create indispensable investments.” It is now up to the finance minister to evaluate the proposed measures to close the budget gap together with the entire federal government. The SPD expects “constructive solutions that are legally acceptable.” RND Post called for “targeted exceptions” to the debt brake.

“To hide behind supposed or actual reports and say that it was not meant that way is not good style,” said SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert in ARDThis is especially true of the publication while the Chancellor is on vacation. “This can only be seen as self-promotion.”

Lindner defends budget audit – and recalls mishap of 2024 budget

In the ZDFIn a summer interview, Lindner defended his approach and explained that the review of various measures had been agreed in advance. When presenting the budget, he had already made it clear that independent experts would be consulted. The finance minister stressed that he had already agreed to an unstable coalition compromise that was later rejected by the Federal Constitutional Court. “That won’t happen to me a second time,” the FDP chairman declared emphatically.

Lindner received support from FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai, who criticized the constant calls for a relaxation of the debt brake. “The debt populism of the SPD and the Greens is becoming more and more unbearable,” Djir-Sarai told the PictureHe stressed that the respectful use of citizens’ tax money requires careful management of the available resources. “Unfortunately, the SPD and the Greens all too often fail to show this respect,” complained the FDP politician.

Lindner estimated the funding gap in the 2025 budget at around five billion euros. However, there is still enough time to find a viable solution. He plans to consult with Scholz and Habeck until the middle of the month. The draft budget will then be submitted to the Bundestag, where a decision is expected at the end of November. (lismah/dpa)