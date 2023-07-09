Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

In an 11-point plan, legal experts from the Greens are calling for some areas of criminal law to be adapted to current social developments.

Berlin – Because they consider some previous criminal offenses to be outdated and socio-politically unsustainable, legal politicians of the greens apparently presented an 11-point plan with the aim of liberalizing criminal law. For example, after decades of discussions, abortions should disappear from the criminal law. According to the undersigned, containers and fare evasion should also be punished less severely. In return, they are calling for tougher penalties for sexualised, reproductive and gender-based violence and for certain violations of animal welfare.

According to a report by the editorial network Germany, support for the demand includes the former Federal Minister of Food, Renate Künast, as well as state justice ministers Katja Meier (Saxony), Benjamin Limbach (North Rhine-Westphalia) and Doreen Denstedt (Thuringia), who are in their state governments hold the department of justice.

Criminal offense abortion: Greens call for abolition

The topic among the demands, which is debated particularly prominently in politics and the public, is abortion. The Greens, who support the initiative, say that the current rule is “no longer sustainable, even with a view to the right to self-determination”. Section 218 of the Criminal Code currently states that while abortions are illegal, they remain unpunished under certain conditions. Section 219a, which prohibited doctors from “advertising” abortions, was recently abolished, which means that public information about the procedure could be interpreted as a criminal offence, depending on how it was interpreted.

The criminal liability of fare evasion is also criticized from a socio-political point of view because it actually punishes poverty. The fines imposed are often replaced by imprisonment because they mainly affect people in financial need, according to the list of demands. The so-called containering, the saving of discarded food for one’s own use, is currently still punished as theft. The Green politicians are calling for another solution to be found.

Adaptations in criminal law: improving the traceability of sexualised violence

According to the Greens, sex offenses should be treated more strictly. The paper envisages improving the traceability of sexualised, reproductive and gender-based violence. In addition, there are calls for the expiring UN Convention on the Protection of All Persons to be implemented promptly.

In the opinion of the right-wing politicians, violations of animal welfare should also be punished more severely under certain conditions. These conditions include, for example, gang or commercial activities, or when public officials are involved in violations of animal welfare laws. (saka with KNA)