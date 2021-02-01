Greens Pitko of the Greens says that the opening of the city center will make the work of the government more difficult:

According to the chairman of the Group of the Greens, the Greens have not put forward anything against the government’s program. Good co-operation would be a better option for both parties than the constant emphasis on disagreements, Pitko says.

The Greens Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Jenni Pitko says he is surprised that the public openings of the Greens are causing irritation to the government partner in the center.

Chairman of the Center Parliamentary Group Antti Kurvinen said to HS on Mondaythat “the center has to constantly explain the green outputs”.

“In our opinion, they have always expressed themselves in climate policy and immigration policy with such statements that are not on the government program or that the government has agreed otherwise. They are constantly publicizing their own policies, which puts us in an embarrassing position, even if the government does not decide anything, ”Kurvinen expressed his feelings.

Pitko says the Greens have not put forward anything against the government program. According to him, it is only natural for the parties to present their own openings in the government in order to achieve the goals of the government program.

“Our openings on climate policy, for example, are completely in line with the government program. If we think, for example, of an ambitious carbon neutrality target for 2035, then, of course, achieving it will require new openings. ”

Last At times, there has been controversy over, among other things, the Greens’ proposal to link fuel taxes to the index.

No further increases in fuel taxes have been agreed in the government program, but the Greens see indexation as one effective way to reduce transport emissions. The center, on the other hand, has piled up that it is pointless to even try to negotiate with the party about further increases in fuel taxation, because it will not accept them.

“Achieving the climate goals set together requires new decisions, and this shows that it is difficult for the city center to make them,” Pitko assessed Kurvinen’s statements.

According to Pitko, friction has arisen between the parties, as the Greens similarly feel that the center is slowing down climate action in the government.

Long wheat loaf compare the openings on climate action to the employment debate: the government has agreed in its program on the employment target but not on the means to achieve it, so the various parties can also bring their own proposals for employment measures to the public.

“We have not experienced the openings in the city center in any way embarrassing. What separates our parties seems to be that the Greens do not focus on what others are doing. We focus on driving our own line. It would be good for the center to focus on what they are doing sometimes, instead of constantly analyzing what others are doing and losing their temper. ”

According to Pitko, public complaints about the activities of the Greens, for example, make it difficult for government cooperation.

“Of course it is. Yes, we have now discussed these issues, and sometimes there is a working dialogue. But then there are such statements, and they always amaze, ”Pitko says, referring to Kurvinen’s words.

He adds that he hopes “with all his heart” that the Greens and the center will be able to work well together in the government. According to Pitko, it would serve the interests of both parties and Finland as a whole better than the constant emphasis on disagreements.