Greens | “Perfect people building nests for rooks” – This is how the greens themselves fueled their collapse

Many Greens feel that the party’s economic line is completely lost.

Green collapsed in the parliamentary elections. The party’s support dropped from 11.5 percent in the previous election to 7 percent.

The number of MPs decreased from 20 seats to 13 seats.

Party chairman Maria Ohisalo announced on Tuesday that he would leave the position of chairman.

“As chairman, I take full responsibility for the election defeat,” Ohisalo said at a press conference held in the parliament.

Several green politicians have shared their thoughts on the reasons for the election defeat after the elections, i.e. during the last week or so. In the analyses, for example, disappointment with the party’s economic line and the fact that the party does not stand out enough from other parties are repeated. Similar analyzes were also presented after the municipal elections of 2021, when the Greens also suffered a complete loss.

The party’s financial line is unclear

“I don’t think that the increase in support can be found in any corner of the political square,” said Ohisalo at his press conference on Tuesday.

However, Ohisalo’s presidency has been a time when the Greens have been considered to have moved more to the left in terms of economic policy.

According to the value map created by HS based on the election machine responses, only two MPs elected by the Greens in the parliamentary elections in April are politically more to the right than to the left.

The Greens have traditionally wanted to stick to the fact that the party could not be classified as a right-wing or left-wing party. For example, one who has fallen out of parliament Mari Holopainen took a stand on the matter last week in his blog.

“I claim that the problem of the Greens is not the line or the right-left axis, but that the work done would be more visible. Our message did not reach,” Holopainen wrote.

However, according to many greens, the problem is precisely that the party itself is lost with its economic policy line.

“One of the reasons for the Greens’ election loss has been the party’s exclusion from the economic policy debate. For me too, the line of the Greens on economic issues has been shrouded in obscurity,” wrote the former deputy mayor of Helsinki Pekka Sauri in his Facebook update.

In the process the vice president of TalousVihreät ry is on the line Ville Aarnio online magazine in Verde in his published writing.

“We have earned our left-wing label – not because we do left-wing economic policy, but because we don’t do any kind of economic policy,” Aarnio writes.

According to Aarnio, the party leadership has been conscious of leaving economic policy on the back burner.

“A year ago, in the economic and economic policy working group, we wanted to make economic policy openings. The picture of the situation was that the party lacked a clear view of the challenges of the economy, even though it was obvious that there would be a lot of talk about the economy in the elections. A very strong message came from the party leadership: your job is not to make economic policy,” Aarnio writes.

Foreign minister Pekka Haaviston special assistant Joel Linnainmäki according to the party’s image has become leftist.

“The party has deliberately pushed itself into the same corner with the left and Sdp. As a result, we are competing for the same voters,” Linnainmäki writes.

He should be the first to acknowledge the matter within the party.

“With the Sdp moving further to the left in these elections, we should have tried to play the space vacated by them and reach for the center field. But this is not possible when the party does not even want to acknowledge that the Greens are on the left. The fact is, however, that according to other parties, researchers and voters, the Greens appear to be a left-wing party.”

Focusing on core supporters

Many Greens have also spoken about the fact that the party’s communication emphasizes the same issues too much these days, for example human rights.

“The current line of the greens and Valikoitt kultam appeal to a smaller and smaller group of Finns. Value questions are important. However, focusing only on them is too narrow a point,” Linnainmäki writes.

The former chairman of the Greens Osmo Soininvaara according to it, it was a “clear mistake” to focus on the core supporter base, which was discovered when the party conducted attitude surveys.

“If the center did this, it would limit itself to only seeking the votes of livestock farmers. The fanbase should not be limited but expanded”, Soininvaara writes.

Climate was not talked about enough in the elections

The Greens have also blamed the election loss on the fact that the climate theme received less attention in the elections.

“Four years ago it was, thanks to the recent IPCC report, the climate. It helped us to win the election”, writes the former chairman of the party who left the parliament Fairy tale Hassi on Facebook.

“Of course, you can also say that we failed to influence the main topics of the election campaign.”

In the election exams, many people said that the economy was emphasized a lot. However, Helsingin Sanomat, for example, organized a completely separate exam on climate and environmental issues.

An image of “eco-jesus”

Some of the Greens feel that harmful images are associated with the party.

“The green message is easily perceived as blaming. This is helped by the fact that the conversation so easily slips into individual housing, food and transport choices,” writes Hassi.

According to Hass, green actors are under pressure to be “perfect eco-Jesus”.

“There is nothing wrong with that. But that’s it, if fellow greens are made to understand that you’re not exactly the right kind of greens.”

Joel Linnainmäki writes that even he, as a long-term party activist and employee, has difficulties identifying with the tone of the party’s communication.

“Our image of communication is glossy and narrow. Perfect people in the forest. Perfect people building nests for minnows.”

The Greens are considered only the party of city dwellers

The greens do best in big cities and worst in the countryside. This should be done by a member of parliament who has been re-elected Atte Harjanten including paying attention.

“You have to remember to think how different the world and its change look in an area suffering from migration loss compared to the center of a growing city. It is dangerous and wrong to underestimate this experience”, writes Harjanne in Verde.

“There are things that affect people regardless of whether they live in the city or the countryside – you have to participate in those conversations in an understandable way. It must not be a coincidence that we now lost especially in social and economic issues, which are also closely related to each other”, writes the person who dropped out of parliament on Facebook Noora Koponen.

On the other hand according to Soininvaara, the leader of the greens, the strength of the greens has traditionally been precisely that it has been a party of young and educated city dwellers.

“For some reason, the greens seem to be ashamed of these envied strengths – they even tried to get rid of them,” Soininvaara writes.

Although the cities are still core areas of the Greens, the Greens experienced a big electoral defeat in these elections in Helsinki and lost two seats. Also in the last municipal elections, the Greens lost council seats in Helsinki. One of the reasons for the loss in the municipal elections has been given that, in the opinion of some municipal residents, the Greens put construction too much before nature conservation.

Mutual fighting

Campaigned as a non-committed member of the Green Party Elisa Aaltola has said on social media that he was disappointed that the Varsinais-Suomen district did not promote the campaigning of all the candidates enough.

Satu Hassi writes that he has heard similar things from different parts of the country.

“Tells about the failure of the leadership of the party organization,” Hassi writes.

Koponen, who dropped out of the Parliament, writes that he has experienced for a long time that his expertise in health and safety matters has not been valued enough.

“There is always a conscious approach to what and who is raised. Many people in positions of trust have felt that they have not been seen or heard,” Koponen writes.