Greens | Pekka Haavisto received the support of the Green party meeting for his presidential candidacy

Haavisto said earlier in the week that he will enter the presidential race through the electoral association.

Green the foreign minister confirmed his support at his party meeting in Seinäjoki Pekka Haaviston presidential candidacy.

Haavisto told earlier in the week that he is going to the presidential race uncommitted, through the electoral association. The collection of campaign cards started on Thursday.

“I came here on stage because I need your help once again. Your help for a campaign where the challenge is as high as a mountain. But we will cross that mountain together,” Haavisto said to the party conference crowd.

Haavisto said in his speech that Europe is now living in “extraordinary” times.

“The war of aggression started by Russia against Ukraine violates international law. Ukraine needs our help at the same time as the whole world’s security order is being tested,” Haavisto said in his speech to the party congress.

“Many Finns are rightly worried about what will follow from all this. We Finns can only manage if we know how to work together and genuinely face each other.”

On Seinäjoki has at the same time been a Pride event celebrating the rights of sexual and gender minorities.

Haavisto said in his speech that he visited the event on Saturday.

“The atmosphere was relaxed and fun. Except in one corner of the park, there was a group of people sitting there who were a little roaring, there might have been some critical comments to the participants, a little alcohol had also been consumed,” Haavisto described.

“After my speech, of course I went to greet them as well. My friends got goosebumps, shook hands and asked what was going on. They assured that a very good going. After a little discussion, they said that they would at least vote then.”

According to Haavisto, his own greenness has always included the fact that “we dare to go forward”.

“Look at those people in the back row. There, a little on the edge, maybe they are following curiously, but they don’t dare to come and talk. Go meet these people. It’s the best way to run a campaign and get new people involved.”