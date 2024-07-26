Greens | Oras Tynkkynen is aiming for the chairmanship of the Green parliamentary group

Green|Tynkkynen is the fourth term MP of the Green Party.

Congressman and vice-chairman of the Green Party Oras Tynkkynen runs for chairman of the Green parliamentary group for the next six months.

“I pondered and matured about this for a while, but now the decision has been made,” Tynkkynen tells HS.

The position is open, because the current group leader Atte Harjanne (vihr) will be on parental leave for the duration of the fall session. The new chairman will be elected at the summer meeting of the green parliamentary group in Lappeenranta on August 26.

So far, no other candidates have publicly registered for the race.

I like it has served as an MP in the years 2004–2015 in addition to the current term. At that time, he served, among other things, as chairman and vice-chairman of the group for a short time.

Tynkkynen considers experience to be his asset.

“Especially now in this situation, when for the time being it’s at least a half-year break, where there is no time to learn and warm up, it would be useful if you knew how things work from day one.”

Last year, Tynkkynen did not seek the position of chairman of the Green Party for personal reasons. Now he says that his life situation allows him to take on more responsibilities.

Green experienced a heavy electoral defeat in last year’s parliamentary elections, and the party’s support has remained below nine percent during the first year of opposition. Pekka Haaviston the good result in the presidential race was not reflected in the party’s support.

Tynkkynen considers the construction of the rise to be his long-term project, but still thinks that the support will recover faster.

“Having looked at this corruption of the government, I would have expected that the conditions would have been met.”

On the other hand, Tynkkynen says that people are just starting to see the effects of the government’s cuts, climate policy and immigration policy. However, he believes that the parliamentary group could be even more visible and more consistent in its message.

“It was seen in the debate on the conversion law in the summer that the greens have a clear role, and it is not at all difficult to stand out from other opposition parties, such as the center and the social democrats.”

The Greens and the Left Alliance opposed the government’s so-called conversion law. The center and the majority of Sdp representatives voted in favor of the law.