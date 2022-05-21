Greens “Now it’s a wonderful way to do things” – The Greens gathered to look for themselves and each other and talk about cannabis

“We are on the same side,” said Iiris Suomela, chairman, in his speech.

Joensuu

Sun shines at full power, but the light is far from the banners of Elokapina standing in front of the sports hall Arena in Joensuu.

“Capitalism kills the environment. Do you choose life? ”

Or, “Fossil advertising. Animal production. Trampling on the Sámi’s right to self-determination. STOP.”

It is Saturday, May 21st. A meeting of the Greens is beginning in the arena, with some under 600 party activists attending.

The Rebels offer an Elokapina bulletin to everyone who arrives at the party meeting in the morning.

Surprisingly, the headline of the bulletin even praises the political program to be adopted by the Greens on Sunday, although it often seems to find the harshest critics of the Green Party wrestling with support problems.

Few conference representatives are left to talk to the rebels. I am in a hurry to meet friends. Besides, the expected speeches by the presidents will begin soon.

Political the preparation of the program is a process in which party activists come to life from time to time and at best spread enthusiasm around them. This is also desired in the corridors of the Arena.

“It’s so nice to finally see it face to face. Now it’s a wonderful way to do it, ”say just about everyone in the green when asked about their affiliation with the Green Party.

In the large space of the arena, it’s hard to see what’s a real new thing to do, or just that after the coronary years, people get to see each other. The Greens have already postponed the Joensuu meeting twice.

First the chairmen shall speak Maria Ohisalowho will return from parental leave as President and Minister for the Environment and Climate on 7 June.

“ “Dear friends, the noise is great, this sight is memorable.”

Chairman Maria Ohisalo at the Green Party Conference in Joensuu on Saturday.

“Dear friends, the noise is a memorable one. So many familiar faces and so many new active people in the same hall, live, after two years of historic remote party meetings, ”Ohisalo begins.

In his speech, Ohisalo praises the party’s achievements during his reign, but the American turbo praise is far from that speech.

Ohisalo talks about the environment, education, employment and families with children.

The speech is meant to be mood-boosting, but judging by the applause from the conference representatives, not everyone has yet woken up.

Next it’s time Iiris Suomela, who has succeeded Ohisalo as chairman. During Suomela, support for the Greens has not started to rise, and the regional elections were poor.

At least one major change has taken place this spring: the ruling parties are green and the center is no longer fighting.

Iiris Suomela, Deputy Chairman, at the media conference of the Green Party Conference.

The government has decided on a large number of different long-term environmental policies without public strife. The chief architect in the decisions has been the Minister of the Environment and Climate Emma Kari.

The meeting corridors are quite happy with the line of peace: both, but especially the Greens, are suffering from the fight.

Suomela reiterates several times how many things the Greens agree on.

His his favorite word sounds to be heat. He recounts how he felt “warmth and fire” at his first Green Party meeting.

And right after that, as if in a slogan like “We are the Champions,” he repeats his core phrase, “we’re on the same side”.

Suomela’s speech is even responded to with cheers, and the final applause is won by those in Ohisalo.

At the party meeting no one wants to suggest an exchange of Ohisalo. The party crowd is loyal, and no person choices are made at this meeting.

Audience at the Green Party Conference in Joensuu during a speech by MEP Ville Niinistö.

In the background discussions, several Greens say they do not believe that the Greens will go up under Ohisalo. The same people often add right away that the cause of the Greens’ support is not due to the presidency, but the party’s problems are broader and deeper.

“Mary definitely needs to keep going. I feel that she enjoys terribly strong support in the party, ”says the Helsinki Green Women Maria Jauhiainen.

The powdery mildew, like everyone present, is well aware of the green support problems.

“It has a lot to do. There is less than a year to go to the parliamentary elections. The fact that we can now come here to meet and discuss the political agenda will help to support it. That’s where it starts, ”Jauhiainen believes.

“ The party will vote again on Sunday on whether the party should promote the legalization of cannabis

For the grind important in the program are education and youth.

The media, on the other hand, is interested in cannabis, but it is also commented on by many who have spoken at the meeting.

Perhaps the most anticipated moment of the meeting is when the party will vote again on Sunday on whether the party should promote the legalization of cannabis. At last year’s party meeting, the Greens voted 183–181 to vote in favor of legalizing cannabis.

According to the party government’s proposal, the party wants, among other things, to abolish penalties for drug use, possession and home education, and to start legalizing cannabis.

New the program is about 30 pages long.

Among other things, it proposes energy money, which, according to preliminary calculations, would be EUR 44 per month for low-income and rural people in the event of a sudden rise in energy and mobility costs. About 450,000 people would receive the money.

The party is proposing a billion-euro green tax reform. It would increase environmental and consumption taxes. The party would lower income taxes on low and middle incomes.

Climate action the party demands more. It wants to double the money for nature conservation in the next term. The party wants to promote fuel emissions trading and tolls.

The program also includes an alarming proposal to issue long-term residence permits to asylum seekers.

The party would increase the scholarship by one hundred euros. The party would phase out day care fees. It would link child benefits to the National Pension Index, and grandparents could receive earnings-related parental benefit.

As early as Saturday, the trade union movement got nervous about the party’s preliminary proposal to remove the right to Sunday compensation from the law.

Saturday cannabis and Sunday allowances seemed to be the most memorable of the party meeting, which is not necessarily the goal of the party leadership.

At a news conference on Saturday, the party leadership periodically smiled. BTI supplier Sanna Nikula asked everyone to tell one constant to raise the party’s support.

“I will be the first to physically lift the burn together,” Suomela begins. He says the party has embarked on a tour of a thousand encounters.

Ohisalo also raises the encounters that were missing during Korona. He says the idea for a thousand encounter tours is his. “It’s wonderful that the presidency has set out to promote it.”

He says the party also plans to meet with companies and individuals who are now not in favor of the Greens.

“ “We are a polyphonic people’s movement with feet in the country but high goals.”

Ohisalo intends to highlight the party’s achievements, such as the realization of a carbon-neutral path and an increase in nature conservation funding.

The Greens Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Atte Harjanne talks about the “lyrics” of the party’s message and that the party should listen to more people. People have a wrong picture of him as green.

“We are a polyphonic people’s movement with feet in the country but high goals.”

Member of the European Parliament Ville Niinistö concludes with a bright message from the meeting: “It must be remembered that our support is still there from the highest end of the European error parties.”