Greens | More than half of those entitled to vote voted for the chairman of the Green Party

The Green members’ voting for the party chairman ends on Thursday at 12 o’clock.

Over half of the Greens’ voting members have already voted in the election of the party chairman.

The members’ vote on the chairman is formally advisory, but it has been considered politically binding on the party meeting if more than half of those entitled to vote have cast their vote.

“It’s great that so many members have already voted for the chairman. In the coming years, a strong green policy will be needed, and our members will be able to participate and influence it in the election. The new chairman can be sure that he has a strong power of attorney behind him from the membership,” said the party secretary Brother Liikanen in the bulletin.

The voting period ends on Thursday at 12 noon, when the final voting percentage will also be determined. The result will be announced on Saturday at the party meeting in Seinäjoki, where the chairman will be officially elected.

Members of Parliament are candidates for chairmanship Saara Hyrkko and Sofia Virta.