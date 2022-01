Ohisalo took parental leave in November.

The Greens chairman Maria Ohisalo has had a child on New Year’s Eve. Ohisalo reported this on his Twitter account.

Ohisalo writes that the family is doing well and thanks the staff of the Women’s Clinic in their text.

In mid-November, Ohisalo was on parental leave from his presidency and ministerial duties. He has said he will return as Minister of the Environment after his leave.