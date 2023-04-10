Greens | Maria Ohisalo will hold an information session on Tuesday, she will talk about her future plans as chairman

Ohisalo has said that he will tell about his future plans after Easter. The Greens lost seven MP seats in the parliamentary elections.

The greens chairman Maria Ohisalo will hold a press conference on Tuesday morning. In its press release, Ohisalo does not say what the topic of the press conference is.

It is expected that Ohisalo will talk about his future intentions as party chairman.

He has previously said that he will talk about his further intentions as chairman after Easter. The party meeting of the Greens will be held on June 10 and 11.

Green experienced an electoral defeat in the spring parliamentary elections. The party received only seven percent of the votes in the spring parliamentary elections, which is the party’s weakest result since the 1995 elections. There are now 13 MPs, which is seven less than before.

In the round of calls made by STT after the elections, the chairmen of the green districts gave Ohisalo peace of mind regarding his own continuation. However, some of the chairmen of the districts believed or even demanded to change the chairperson.

Leading the district of Häme Anssi Lepistö felt in the round of calls that the Greens should change the chairman. He justifies his position with the parliamentary election loss, but also with the results of the previous regional and municipal elections.

Also leading the Vaasa district Lotta Alhonnoro and Lapland district manager Jaakko Lukkarila consider the new front face worth considering.

Read more: The Greens collapsed even in Käpylä – Sanna Marini’s message is said to have influenced the voting decisions