Greens | Maria Ohisalo is leaving the position of chairman of the Green Party

According to Ohisalo, the election result was a “huge defeat” not only for the Greens as a party, but also for the policies it pursues.

The greens chairman Maria Ohisalo does not apply for a further term as the chairman of the party.

“As chairman, I take full responsibility for the election defeat,” Ohisalo said at a press conference held in the parliament on Tuesday.

“It is an advantage for the party that a new party leadership is starting to make a new rise.”

The Greens will elect a new chairman on 10–11 at the June party meeting. However, Ohisalo leads his party during the government meetings and negotiations.

Green experienced a big defeat in the spring parliamentary elections. The party received only seven percent of the votes, which is the party’s lowest vote share since the 1995 elections. There are now 13 Green MPs, which is seven less than before.

“Finland, but also the greens, are at a crossroads,” Ohisalo said.

“The result was a huge defeat, and I don’t think that only for us as a party, but for the things we have promoted.”

Maria Ohisalo38, led the Greens since 2019. He acted Sanna Marini (sd) in the government, first as interior minister and then as climate and environment minister.

According to him, the Greens’ goals in combating climate change, among other things, progressed “perhaps to a historic extent” during these years, even though the government was also hit by exceptional crises such as the corona pandemic, Russia’s attack on Ukraine and severe inflation.

According to Ohisalo, Finland’s independence in terms of energy grew, Finland became better prepared for crises and an even more attractive target for green transition investments.

“But the road for advocates of change has never been easy,” he said.

The greens the party’s vice-chairman and group leader have been mentioned as possible chairman candidates Atte Harjanne and a climate expert who has returned to parliament Oras Tynkkynen, who was an MP before in 2004–15. The online magazine Verde, which follows the Greens, also lists the MP who served as the vice-chairman of the parliamentary group as a potential candidate Saara Hyrkön and newly elected to parliament Fatim Diarrawho serves as the chairman of the Helsinki City Council.

Ohisalo was taken care of during parental leave by the vice-chairman of the party Iris Suomelabut Suomela’s chances to pursue the presidency dwindled after he dropped out of parliament.

Is it is possible that the party secretary of the Greens will also change at the party meeting in June. Current party secretary Brother Liikanen hasn’t told about his future plans yet, but the Helsinki native Sonja Raitamäki signed up for the race last week.

New the parliament starts its work this week. On Tuesday, the MPs’ credentials will be checked.

The chairmen of several parties are changing in the coming months, as last week the Sdp chairperson Sanna Marin also said that she will no longer apply for another term as the leader of the party. Chairman of the Left Alliance Lee Andersson has already said before that he is not aiming for a further season.