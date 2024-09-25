The Green Party’s federal executive board has announced its resignation following defeats in the state elections in Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg. The executive board will not stand for re-election at the next party conference in November. Until then, the current leadership will remain in office in an acting capacity. This was announced by the two party leaders Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang in a joint press statement on Wednesday.
