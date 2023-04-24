Greens | Inka Hopsu will not run for the chairmanship of the Green Party

The new chairman of the Greens will be elected in June. So far, two MPs have registered for the race.

Congressman Inka Hopsu says that he is not available to be the next chairman of the Green Party.

“I hope that we get agents of change who can see our weaknesses and potential a little more clearly with the eyes of an outsider. The chairman alone does not solve anything alone, the rest of the party organization must also be ready to take the change forward. I am still very committed to this work”, he writes in his Facebook update.

Hopsu is a second-term MP from Uusimaa.

The greens current chairman Maria Ohisalo announced after Easter that he would no longer apply for a continuation in the leadership of the party.

On the same day, almost all the Green MPs said that they were at least considering going to the race. Many thinkers have since refused the task.

Last week MPs Atte Harjanne, Krista Mikkonen, Oras Tynkkynen and Jenni Pitko said that they would not enter the presidential race. Also a Member of Parliament Hanna Holopainen said South Saimaa in the interview that he does not seek the position.

For the greens a new chairman will be elected through member voting at the June party meeting in Seinäjoki.

So far, the second-term MPs have said that they are seeking the presidency of the Greens Sofia Virta and Saara Hyrkko.

First term Member of Parliament Fatim Diarra has promised to tell about his intentions on Wednesday.