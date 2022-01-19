RGovernment responsibility as a junior partner means: swallowing toads. One goes by the name of the EU taxonomy, and it will probably be in vain to fight against it. Not only the inner coalition peace, but also the European cooperation perspective would be at stake. The European climate fund, which would have failed because of the grand coalition, is due to Macron’s commitment, as is CO2 taxation at the borders. Disappointed supporters, impatient media and an otherwise barely articulate opposition are already pouring malice and malicious joy over the impending “betrayal of principles” or “Habeck’s retreat”.

The game is well known, but every additional day that the world loses in terms of climate and species protection is an endgame. For all. An all-party coalition for the energy and transport transition would be appropriate. Anyone who finds Habeck’s offensive too slow (and honest) is warmly encouraged to develop climate policy initiatives at the local level and a sense of practical politics, which involves making some painful compromises.