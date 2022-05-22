Greens Iiris Suomela on the discussion on Sundays: “I could have been clearer myself”

The Greens’ proposal to remove Sundays has been marveled at and recruited from numerous perspectives during the day. The chairman of the Greens, Iiris Suomela, tried to correct misunderstandings about the proposal on Instagram on Sunday evening.

The Greens proposal to abolish statutory Sundays was taken throughout quite opposingly. In the end, the party torpedoed proposal itself at its party meeting on Sunday.

The Greens were subjected to such a spill by the President Iiris Suomela saw the best clarification of the matter With their Instagram account still in the evening.

Suomela repeats the information already reported during the day that the Greens did not end up supporting the abolition of Sundays.

“I hope this clarifies the ambiguities that arose during yesterday. At no point have we wanted to weaken the position of employees or reduce wages, ”Suomela writes. According to him, on the contrary, the intention is to get rid of the wage gap in low-paid sectors of the public sector, such as the care sector.

“I could have been clearer myself right from the start. I consider it absolutely essential that the situation of low-paid workers in the public sector in particular be improved – by no means weakened. I intend to work harder for this goal in the future. ”

On Twitter the proposal received very marginal support. It was supported by, among others, the mayor of Helsinki and the former Member of Parliament of the Coalition Party Juhana Vartiainen and the chairman of the RKP parliamentary group Anders Adlercreutz.

The guard praised on Twitter proposal in favor. According to him, the abolition of Sundays would increase workers’ incomes and allow urban service industries to develop.

Adlercreutz in turn justifiedthat “in a situation where we have made all days practically equal in other matters, the abolition of the Sunday allowance seems quite justified.”

Real estate agent and reality TV face Jethro Rostedt combined Sunday Sundays with ecclesiastical holidays and wondered why “surprisingly many” resigned from the church want to hold on to them.

For the most part However, the Twitter stream seemed to strongly condemn the proposal, which was interspersed with Sundays.

Chairman of the Left Alliance Li Andersson justified the ineffectiveness of the proposal by three tweets.

Andersson argued, among other things, that “in the midst of a labor shortage in the social sector and the rising cost of living for low-wage workers, the Greens’ proposal to abolish the Sunday allowance is incomprehensible ”and“ Sunday work is not evenly distributed in any sector. ”.

Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra asks sarcastically “Would increasing the attractiveness of the care sector be made more important if the Saints were given up? Maybe even at night? ”

He acknowledges the Greens as a “puffy-class party”.

Chairman of Tehy, a trade union for social, health and education Millariikka Rytkönen argues that the shortage of carers is not being tackled by these means.

“I wouldn’t have had any Christmas Eve, Mother’s Day, Midsummer, May Day or Easter at work in the maternity ward without extra compensation,” she said. write.