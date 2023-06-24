Greens | How should the green plants at home be watered now? Avoid these mistakes in the hot season so that your potted plant doesn’t wilt

If the greenery has wilted during the holiday trip, you can still try to revive it.

With flowers watering is a headache for novice plant enthusiasts. Improper watering is an easy way to completely destroy even a vigorous plant. Florist and gardener Mari Pyykönen from Tampere-based flower shop Pikkukilvesi reminds us that overwatering can be more harmful to green plants than drought. In the heat, water can still be offered to house plants during a cool period more.

How should you water the green plants at home now that it’s hot outside?

“Watering of green plants at home is especially affected by the light and heat of the growing area. If it’s hot outside, the temperature inside often rises as well. This increases the plants’ need for water. If the indoor air is cooled with, for example, fans, that also increases the plants’ need for water. At that time, the plants evaporate more and therefore need more water.”

How does the amount of light affect watering?

“During the bright season, for example in summer and spring, plants grow and consume more water and nutrients. In winter, a less frequent watering interval is usually enough.”

How do you know that a potted plant has received too little water?

“You can see that the plant needs more water from the drooping of the plant’s leaves or the crinkling of the leaves and stems of succulent plants, for example.”

How about too much?

“Leaves can also droop from excessive watering. Before the next watering, you should always check with your finger that at least the surface soil of the plant is dry. Often, continuous overwatering is even more destructive than underwatering.”

Is it worth putting fertilizer in the irrigation water in the summer?

“Houseplants can be fertilized with houseplant fertilizer during the light growing season, i.e. from the turn of February and March until around September.”

What should you do if you have to go away from home for a longer period of time during the heat?

“If you have to go away for a longer period of time, you should water the plants well when you leave and move them to a cooler and shady place.

If the green plant is waiting for you when you get home, withered, is there anything else that can be done?

“You can, for example, submerge the plant’s pot in room-temperature water for a while, so that the root ball gets properly wet. Excess water is allowed to drain away. Most of the time, the plant starts to recover within two or three days at the latest, if it is still recovering. The plants should be gathered in the same group so that they form a microclimate and do not evaporate so much. If you are away for a really long time, there are various woolen thread tunings, where, for example, a strip or thread is led from the water basin to the flower pot. However, I have not tried it myself. It is safer to ask someone to water, for example, once a week. However, you have to be careful that the waterer is not too eager. Customers often say that the plants have drowned when the waterer has taken the matter too seriously.”