From: Florian Naumann

Omid Nouripour in the Bundestag

The Habeck and Baerbock era ended at the Green Peak. Successor candidate Nouripour sees big tasks – and does not want to become a second Habeck.

Berlin – The Greens get a new party leadership this month: the new traffic light ministers Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock resign, the statutes of the party make it necessary. The successor candidates before the party congress on the last weekend in January are Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang.

Nouripour has already announced a slightly different appearance in the event of his election. Even gentle criticism of the internal party turmoil of the last few weeks can be read from his statements in an interview with the newspapers of the Funke media group.

Greens: Habeck candidate sees big tasks – “That destroyed trust”

The core task of the future party leadership is to restore trust that has been destroyed, explained the Hessian. When the cabinet posts were awarded, wounds were created, he said, referring to the Green wing dispute and probably also the removal of the left wing Anton Hofreiter from the cabinet list.

At the same time, there were “live tickers from the respective meetings,” said Nouripour. A problem with which it was the Union that made the headlines in the coalition negotiations. “That destroyed trust. Rebuilding this trust is our central task. “

Green in the wing trouble? Nouripour wants to “keep shops together” – and doesn’t want to be a second Habeck

The party wings have “a certain justification, but they must not stand in the way of solutions,” stressed Nouripour. Ricarda Lang and he did not run for the left or the Realo wing, but for the party chairmanship of Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen. The biggest challenge is to “keep the store together”. “It is not surprising that there are wounds when you have more good people than there are jobs to be found,” he said at the same time.

Nouripour made it clear that he wants to set different accents than his predecessors at the top of the party. “I can’t do it like Robert Habeck,” he said, referring to the previous co-party leader and current climate protection minister. “The situation is completely different.” The Greens wanted “to be visible as a party with its own profile – despite the necessary compromises within the coalition”.

Omid Nouripour: Green boss candidate is already feeling the first conflicts

Nouripour had already felt in the past few days that his role as the ruling party could result in conflicts with old allies – on the ongoing conflict issue of Nord Stream 2. The “fundamental political decisions” had already been made by the previous government, Nouripour said before the turn of the year Passauer Neue Presse – and received criticism from environmentalists.

The Greens should “not shirk their responsibility”, the pipeline could very well be stopped, tweeted energy expert Constantin Zerger from Deutsche Umwelthilfe, referring to the ongoing certification process and the energy supply uncertainty for Germany’s neighbors. Nouripour replied personally: To “promise to be able to fix all the wrong decisions of the last few years would not be louder,” he explained.

Nouripour has now also announced in the Funke-Blätter that the recent federal election campaign will be processed. Although this brought “historical results”, it was “below expectations”. (AFP / fn / dpa)