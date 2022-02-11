Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Environment Minister Steffi Lemke and agricultural colleague Cem Özdemir at a press conference in January. © John Macdougall/dpa

Young activists have been protesting against food waste for weeks. With roadblocks – the Greens suddenly seem to be in a bind. Cem Özdemir distances himself.

Berlin – The Greens* experience the pain of a governing party early on in the legislature: these days, young climate activists are repeatedly blocking roads and highways in Germany. The climate is also the main concern of the party, the proponents of the actions could be potential voters – and yet the Greens ministers are now faced with a dilemma. Because the blockades are not “legal”.

On Wednesday, Green Environment Minister Steffi Lemke – like party leader Ricarda Lang * – expressed understanding. Harsh allegations from the Union followed. Even cabinet colleague Marco Buschmann (FDP) addressed a barely concealed warning to Lemke. Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir then criticized the activists on Thursday. A first reaction to the sometimes heated debate? A curious side aspect: A different thrust could be heard from the Federal Environment Agency.

Greens in the climate squeeze? Özdemir drives a party friend to the parade – and even doubts the legal plan

In any case, Özdemir not only criticized the highway blockades of the climate activists – he also unexpectedly slowed down when they demanded a law against food waste*. “I believe that road blockades harm our common goal,” he told the German Press Agency. “You certainly don’t win majorities in society by blocking ambulances, the police or educators on the way to work.” Majorities in society are needed to achieve goals.

Activists block the Berlin Autobahn A100. © Paul Zinken/dpa

Özdemir emphasized: “For me personally, the fight against food waste is very important and I am glad that we as a coalition have agreed that food donations will be made easier and food waste reduced.” He is in talks with other federal ministers on this. Özdemir’s ministry said it would have to be considered whether a law was necessary for this. Liability and tax relief should also be examined to facilitate food donations.

Road blockades: Green Minister Lemke shows understanding – Buschmann contradicts publicly

The activists of the group “Uprising of the Last Generation” have been blocking freeways for a good two weeks in order to enforce a “Food Saving Law” and thus save greenhouse gases. Also on Thursday there were long traffic jams on the Berlin city highway A100.

Lemke had shown understanding for the protests. “It is absolutely legitimate to demonstrate for one’s causes and to use forms of civil disobedience,” she said on Wednesday in a roundtable of time, Handelsblatt and business week.

Minister of Justice Buschmann disagreed – not at the cabinet table of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) *, but publicly. “Civil disobedience is neither a justification nor an excuse in German law,” he tweeted: “Unannounced demonstrations on the Autobahn are and will remain illegal. Protest is ok, but only within the framework of the law and the constitution.” Shortly thereafter, the minister also rebuffed the vaccination plans of Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder in the short message service. Other party colleagues joined in the conversation Merkur.de* after.

Criticism of the Greens: Union parliamentary group leader finds attitude “disturbing” – Federal Environment Agency boss sees it differently

An outraged response from the Union to Lemke was not long in coming. Group Vice Steffen Bilger (CDU*) attested to a “disturbing” statement by Lemke. “What they gloss over as ‘forms of civil disobedience’ is nothing but breaking the law. This gives the impression that the end justifies the means,” he stressed. His assessment was partly similar to Özdemir’s: “Such an attitude not only undermines trust in the rule of law, but also damages the acceptance of environmental and climate protection.”

The President of the Federal Environment Agency, Dirk Messner, has meanwhile expressed understanding for road blockades by climate activists – without nevertheless legitimizing all forms of protest. The actions are okay if they “take place on the basis of the applicable laws,” Messner told the newspapers of the Funke media group on Thursday. “We need democratic participation and we need protest – but it has to be peaceful so that we can achieve our goals.” As a member of the anti-nuclear and peace movement, he was “more radical” than he would say today, said Messner .

Ricarda Lang, newly elected leader of the Greens, recently defended the activists. Nobody should be endangered, she said daily mirror. Presumably, Lang was also fulfilling a self-proclaimed task of the new Greens leadership: Lang and co-leader Omid Nouripour want to be a “hinge” between the wishes of the base and government action. (fn/dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.