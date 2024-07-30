Home page politics

From: Michael Kister

Press Split

Green Party Vice President of the Bundestag Göring-Eckardt warns that the AfD could paralyze the rule of law after the Thuringia election even without a majority.

Erfurt – Björn Höckethe chairman of the Thuringian regional association of the AfDis seeking the office of Prime Minister in his state. Thuringia election 2024 will take place on September 1st. The other parties do not expect a Höcke government, as no one would be willing to form a coalition with the right-wing extremist. However, if the AfD performs so well, it could still have the ability to damage the rule of law.

Bundestag Vice President Katrin Göring-Eckardt fears that the far-right party could block important decisions and paralyze the judiciary if it were to gain a third of the seats in the state parliament, a so-called blocking minority. The Green politician told the German Press Agency (dpa) with a view to her home state of Thuringia. “A lot for democracy depends on the outcome of the election in Thuringia.”

Bundestag Vice President Katrin Göring-Eckardt. © dpa/Michael Kappeler

Judicial Election Committee: AfD could block the rule of law after Thuringia election

According to the polls, the AfD is in first place in Thuringia with around 30 percent. With such a figure, a blocking minority of one third of the state parliament seats is conceivable if several small parties narrowly fail to clear the five percent hurdle. In Thuringia this could affect the Greenswhich is currently polling at around four percent, but also the FDP.

“The fewer parties there are in the state parliament, the more seats the AfD can occupy there,” said Göring-Eckardt. “The Greens in parliament are the safeguard against the far right.” This is important for the judiciary, for example. “The judiciary in Thuringia is facing a generational change 35 years after the peaceful revolution. Many judges and public prosecutors will retire in the coming years.”

Generational change: AfD’s one-third blocking minority could prevent replacements

The judges’ election committee, which is largely appointed by the state parliament, will decide on the successor with a two-thirds majority. With a blocking minority, the AfD can prevent replacements. “Then the rule of law will no longer be able to function properly,” said Göring-Eckardt. This could affect every Thuringian.

In the same way, the AfD could also prevent the dissolution of the state parliament, as this also requires a two-thirds majority. In this case, an insoluble political stalemate in Thuringia would be possible if the AfD, as the strongest force, were to face the rest of the parties with at least a third of the votes.

Göring-Eckardt: “Election campaign of self-trivialization with nice posters and slogans”

The AfD is conducting an “election campaign of self-trivialization with nice posters and slogans” in Thuringia, said Green Party politician Göring-Eckardt. “But the AfD’s intention is exactly that: to destabilize democracy and the rule of law. The election is about whether the free democratic basic order will survive in the coming years.”

The AfD’s top personnel: a coming and going View photo gallery

In Thuringia, the AfD and the alliance Sarah Wagenknecht (BSW) are the Greens’ most vehement opponents. They criticize green climate protection projects in particular, such as the expansion of green electricity, the switch to heat pumps for heating and the move away from cars with combustion engines. Göring-Eckardt said: “Even if BSW and AfD polemicize against climate protection: We will continue to focus on the issue.” She understands that upheavals cause stress for people. But: “To promise that nothing ever has to change again is a big lie.” (Michael Kister/dpa)