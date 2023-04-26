Wednesday, April 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Greens | Fatim Diarra will not run for chairman of the Greens

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
Greens | Fatim Diarra will not run for chairman of the Greens

“I’m not ready to be the chairman of the party yet,” says Green MP Fatim Diarra.

The first one MP of the season Fatim Diarra will not run for chairman of the Green Party. He tells about it in his Facebook update.

“You have to learn to walk before you start running,” writes Diarra.

According to Diarra, he has received encouragement to run for chairman, but justifies his decision with inexperience.

“Every cell in me is screaming as I write this text, but I know that my decision is right. I’m not ready to be the chairman of the party yet,” Diarra writes.

They have said that a member of parliament is aspiring to become chairman of the Greens Saara Hyrkko and Sofia Virta. The new chairman will be decided at the party meeting of the Greens in June.

#Greens #Fatim #Diarra #run #chairman #Greens

See also  The old guard of the Palestinian president perpetuates himself in power without submitting to the polls
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Erada obtains international accreditation as the first treatment and rehabilitation center for addiction patients in the country

Erada obtains international accreditation as the first treatment and rehabilitation center for addiction patients in the country

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result