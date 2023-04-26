Greens | Fatim Diarra will not run for chairman of the Greens

“I’m not ready to be the chairman of the party yet,” says Green MP Fatim Diarra.

The first one MP of the season Fatim Diarra will not run for chairman of the Green Party. He tells about it in his Facebook update.

“You have to learn to walk before you start running,” writes Diarra.

According to Diarra, he has received encouragement to run for chairman, but justifies his decision with inexperience.

“Every cell in me is screaming as I write this text, but I know that my decision is right. I’m not ready to be the chairman of the party yet,” Diarra writes.

They have said that a member of parliament is aspiring to become chairman of the Greens Saara Hyrkko and Sofia Virta. The new chairman will be decided at the party meeting of the Greens in June.