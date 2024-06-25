Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

Press Split

In current polls, the Greens are falling further behind. According to the trend barometer, fewer people would vote for the party of Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock than last time in May 2018.

Berlin – In the new “Trend Barometer” from RTL/ntv There are hardly any changes in party preferences. The Union improves by one point to 31 percent, while the Greens lose one point and fall to 11 percent. This is the worst value for the Greens in the trend barometer since May 2018. The values ​​for the SPD (15 percent), the FDP (5 percent), the AfD (16 percent), the Free Voters (3 percent) and the BSW (7 percent) remain unchanged. The other parties, including the Left, account for 12 percent.

A comparison with the survey results from 2018 and 2019 helps to better classify the current 11 percent of the Greens. Half a year after the low point in May 2018, the Greens reached 24 percent in the “Trendbarometer”, and in the summer of 2019 even 27 percent. At that time, many demonstrations by Fridays for Future took place. European elections In 2019, the Greens became the second strongest force with 20.5 percent.

The polls currently look bleak for the Greens. © Tobias Schwarz/AFP

CDU/CSU 31 percent AfD 16 percent SPD 15 percent Green 11 percent FDP 5 percent Free Voters 3 percent BSW 7 percent Other 12 percent

“Trend barometer”: Greens continue to deteriorate

However, the result in the 2021 federal election fell well short of expectations. The Greens landed at 14.7 percent. After that, the party was able to stabilize again in the polls, until it has been steadily declining for about two years. In the European elections on June 9, the Greens landed at 11.9 percent.

This is also why the opinion research institute Forsa, which is responsible for RTL and ntv Since the end of May this year, the “Trend Barometer” has no longer asked whether Germans would rather elect Green politicians Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock to the Chancellery than Chancellor Olaf Scholz or CDU leader Friedrich Merz.

Poll on the federal election: Merz and Scholz are almost on the same page when it comes to preference for chancellor

When it comes to the chancellor preference, both Scholz and Merz are below 30 percent this week. If they could vote directly for the chancellor, 27 percent of eligible voters would currently choose Scholz and 29 percent for Merz (both minus 1 percentage point). 44 percent do not want either Scholz or Merz as chancellor.

23 percent (+ 3 percentage points) currently trust the Union parties the most, 7 percent the SPD (- 1 percentage point), 6 percent the Greens and the AfD (unchanged), 2 percent the FDP and 5 percent one of the other parties as having the greatest political competence. 51 percent do not trust any party to deal with the problems in Germany.

The data on party and chancellor preferences as well as political competence were collected by the market and opinion research institute forsa on behalf of RTL from June 18 to 24, 2024. The data basis is 2505 respondents. The statistical error tolerance is +/- 2.5 percentage points. (fmü/dpa)