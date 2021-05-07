The base causes trouble: 300 members of the Greens want to delete the word “Germany” from the election manifesto – to the annoyance of Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock.

Hamburg / Berlin – The debate of the Greens on the title of their election program “Germany. Everything is included ”has sparked a lot of criticism from the other parties. The union accused the eco-party of a lot of hypocrisy in the federal election campaign. “Wanting to govern without a commitment to the country – what’s next?” Quoted the CSU general secretary, Markus Blume. The Greens have a “disturbed relationship with the fatherland,” he added. FDP General Secretary Volker Wissing made a similar statement.

Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock presented the 136-page program in March together with co-party leader Robert Habeck. A party congress is due to adopt the paper in June. However, 3500 amendments were received in advance. In three applications, around 300 party members the deletion of the word “Germany* “, As reported by the news portal 24hamburg.de. Here you can find out what reason and what that means for Baerbock and Habeck. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.