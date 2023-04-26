Greens | Democrat: The party government proposes that the chairman could continue longer

The party’s rules currently limit the term of the chairman of the Green Party to a maximum of six years. The party government proposes a maximum term of eight years.

The greens the party board will present a rule change to the party meeting in June, which would enable the party chairman to continue in his position longer than before.

A member of the Green Party government, a member of parliament, tells about it Atte Harjanne Democrat in the interview.

According to the rules of the party, the chairman of the Green Party can serve three consecutive terms for the longest time. According to Harjante, the party board proposes that the chairman could continue in the position for a maximum of four two-year terms.

Harjanne says that he supports the rule change, among other things, because it would enable the chairman of the party to continue in his position until the end of the government term.

The greens the chairmen’s rules emerged in 2017, when the chairperson Ville Niinistö had to leave the presidency in the middle of the election period, when he turned six years old.

The Greens will choose a new chairman at their party meeting in Seinäjoki. The current chairman Maria Ohisalo announced after the spring parliamentary elections that he would give up his position. Ohisalo has served as chairman since 2019.