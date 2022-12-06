Home page politics

Of: Florian Naumann

Split

The Bavarian Green parliamentary group leader Katharina Schulze criticizes Bavaria’s migration policy. (Archive image) © Daniel Löb/dpa/picture-alliance

“Maintain Prosperity”: A major catchphrase in War Winter. The Greens are calling for help for Bavaria’s labor market – also from abroad. They attack the CSU.

Munich – The topic of migration is on everyone’s lips again in the (war) winter. Mostly it is about refugees and expelled people on their way to Central Europe. But German politics is also concerned with “targeted” labor immigration: The traffic light is working on a points system. Meanwhile, the Greens accuse the CSU of gross negligence in Bavaria.

On Monday (December 5), the parliamentary group presented a study: In its expertise commissioned by the Greens in the state parliament, the Ifo Institute came to the conclusion that, among other things, thousands of training positions in the Free State are vacant – and that without outside help will stay. “The CSU is no longer a business party,” said parliamentary group leader Katharina Schulze. “Without immigration, the 18,000 open training positions can no longer be filled!”

Bavaria facing skilled labor problem: Green study for “more new immigration” – and “better integration”

The ifo study revealed two major findings: On the one hand, many jobs in Bavaria are unfilled. According to the experts, there were 162,660 jobs in September. There is a particular need when looking for trainees: more than 18,000 training positions remained vacant in 2021/22. According to ifo, this number has doubled in the past ten years. Vacancies are mainly in the catering trade, in the construction industry and in “other economic services”.

“Without immigration, according to the forecast of the Bavarian State Office for Statistics, the population in Bavaria would decrease by 5 percent from 2020 to 2040,” the experts stated in general. However, 77 percent of foreigners in Bavaria are of working age: “A special potential for the labor market.” The proportion of foreigners in Bavaria’s population has more than doubled in the past 40 years; After Offenbach, Munich is the city with the second largest proportion of foreigners in Germany.

The population will increase until 2032, after which it will decrease. (…) Not only is the total population shrinking, its composition will also change drastically. The working-age group is rapidly declining below 8 million and the oldest group is increasing to almost 4 million.

Taking both points together, the experts conclude: “It is important to use the potential of immigrants, both with more new immigrants and with better integration”. According to the ifo, a growing number of foreigners are already working in Bavaria. Most recently, according to the data, 62 percent of foreigners between the ages of 15 and 65 were in work. Among the Bavarians with a German passport, it was around 65 percent at this age. The number of employees with a foreign passport who are subject to social security contributions has more than doubled in recent years. There are now 960,140. 15.8 percent of the workers in the Free State are foreigners.

The shares of foreign people in different sectors of working life in Bavaria:

43.4 percent in hospitality

in hospitality 29 percent in private households with domestic staff

in private households with domestic staff 21.2 percent among founders of sole proprietorships

among founders of sole proprietorships 15 percent in food production, geriatric care, “other systemically important professions”

in food production, geriatric care, “other systemically important professions” 5 percent in public administration, defence, social security

It is by no means just about unskilled jobs: “45.8 percent of all foreigners work as specialists”, another 11.1 percent as “experts” according to the ifo experts. These rates are quite high, but still lower than for Germans in Bavaria. The situation is different for people from the “Asyl8” countries Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iraq, Iran, Nigeria, Somalia and Syria. They work mainly in auxiliary activities. A general problem at the same time: Only 14 percent of all “tolerated” people were employed – according to the ifo Institute also due to “significant restrictions with work permits and residence requirements”.

Bavaria’s Greens want more foreigners in work: Söder-Schelte and 13-point program

The state parliament Greens drew quite far-reaching conclusions. According to a study by the Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research, the German labor market will lose seven million workers by 2035. “The gaps are getting bigger,” said integration politician Gülseren Demirel. “In addition, there are the bureaucratic hurdles, the ideological guidelines from the ministry and the eternally yesterday’s thinking of the Söder government. We finally need Bavarian fast-track procedures,” she demanded – specifically with a view to work and training permits, but also with regard to the recognition of foreign training.

On Monday, the Greens parliamentary group presented a list of demands with no fewer than 13 points – some of which were reminiscent of the plans from Robert Habeck’s Ministry of Economic Affairs. A selection:

More legal certainty for refugees/tolerated persons already living in Bavaria and their employers

Better integration through an end to work bans and blanket residency requirements

Deportation freeze until traffic light reforms such as the “chances right of residence” are implemented

Fast and unbureaucratic recognition of professional and school qualifications

More labor immigration, including “positive migration balance”

Guaranteed right to stay after training

“We Greens want Bavaria to develop into a modern immigration country,” said Schulze. The aim is a migration policy that “mitigates the effects of demographic change, maintains Bavarian prosperity and is beneficial for both the economy and society.”

The state parliamentary group of the CSU, on the other hand, had recently at least warned of the citizenship plans of the traffic light coalition. She created an “emergency request”. The plans jeopardize “the successful integration of migrants in Germany,” said legal policy spokeswoman Petra Guttenberger. “We are doing everything in Bavaria to ensure that integration is successful.” Business experts, on the other hand, praised the traffic light. (fn)