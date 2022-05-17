Home page politics

The state elections are leaving their mark: in a recent survey, the SPD and the Greens are now on par. The conclusion of the interviewees about Chancellor Scholz is mixed.

Munich – Difficult times are approaching for the SPD. First, the CDU won a landslide victory in the state elections in Schleswig-Holstein. Now the debacle followed, including a historically poor result in the election in North Rhine-Westphalia. The mixed results of the governing party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz have recently made themselves felt in polls at the federal level.

RTL / ntv trend barometer: SPD and Greens now on par – Union still ahead

The Greens, on the other hand, emerged as a clear winner from the election in North Rhine-Westphalia and made strong gains. The trend continues at the federal level. This is also shown by the figures from the new RTL/ntv trend barometer. The data collected by the opinion and research institute Forsa from May 10th to May 16th – i.e. also around the NRW elections – shows that the Union of CDU and CSU is currently the strongest with 27 percent . It is followed by the SPD with 22 percent, but is now on a par with the Greens (also 22 percent). For the Union and the Greens, this means an increase of one percentage point compared to the previous week. The SPD has lost a point

The FDP and AfD also lost ground. According to the current survey, both parties would come to eight percent, which means a loss of one percentage point compared to the previous week. The left remains at four percent. When it comes to the issues that currently concern citizens the most, the war in Ukraine remains at the top (79 percent), followed by the issue of energy and energy prices (36 percent) and the corona pandemic (27 percent).

Survey swatter for Chancellor Scholz: A third of Germans deny SPD man leadership

On the other hand, the conclusions of those surveyed about Chancellor Olaf Scholz are harsh. According to the survey, just under a third of Germans think that the SPD politician is a strong leader. According to the current RTL/ntv trend barometer, 66 percent consider the SPD politician to be “hesitating” and 30 percent “disheartened”. At the same time, the majority of respondents find Scholz “competent” (61 percent), likeable (57 percent) and “trustworthy” (56 percent).

One of Olaf Scholz’s best-known sentences is: “Anyone who orders management from me must know that they will get it.” Only 38 percent of those surveyed believe that Scholz is good at leading through crises, while 32 percent consider him “strong in leadership”. . Even if Scholz’s image seems to be crumbling a little, competitor Friedrich Merz cannot steer the rudder to his side either. According to the Forsa survey, only 15 percent of those surveyed believe that the CDU leader would be a better chancellor than Scholz. On the other hand, 39 percent of those surveyed said that Merz would be a worse chancellor. Only 27 percent of those surveyed consider Merz to be the right Union candidate for the next federal election. 49 percent believe there are better candidates in the ranks of the CDU and CSU.

Meanwhile, the fronts between the SPD and CDU still seem to have hardened. Because of the debate about a possible trip to Kyiv by the Chancellor, CDU boss Merz now attacked Olaf Scholz. (han/dpa)