From: Lisa Mahnke

Paula Piechotta (Greens) and Tino Sorge (CDU) clashed in the budget debate. A joke from Piechotta caused tension.

Berlin – In a Bundestag debate on the budget for health policy, there was a heated argument between two politicians. The Green Party’s health politician Paula Piechotta wanted to criticize the Union with a roundabout joke. But the CDU politician Tino Sorge did not find it funny at all.

“The Union seems to be primarily concerned with getting people who cost too much out of the country and, above all, with balancing the budget by cutting citizens’ income,” explained Piechotta. “But if the Union really wants to do that, then Jens Spahn has to sit right at the front of the plane. – I think that’s part of the truth here.”

Paula Piechotta is a Green politician and specialist in radiology. © picture alliance/dpa | Hannes P. Albert

Green politician taunts Union – because of mask affair?

“Do you want to deport German citizens? Is that your totalitarian understanding?” Sorge interrupted. In an official question, he asked again properly. Piechotta then pointed out that Jens Spahn had cost the federal budget a lot.

It is not known what costs the Green politician specifically referred to. It can be assumed that she was referring to the mask affair during the Corona pandemic. In a total of around 100 lawsuits filed by mask suppliers, according to the news site DW This would result in damage of 2.3 billion euros or more. This would make it one of the largest tax waste scandals in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany.

In a debate on the individual health policy plan, which is part of the budget, Union MP Tino Sorge was annoyed that Health Minister Karl Lauterbach did not talk about the budget in his opening speech. Sorge stated that he wanted to “take the pressure off the health system” and referred to the citizens’ allowance as a source of funding. (lismah)