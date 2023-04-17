Greens | Atte Harjanne does not aspire to be chairman of the Greens

The position of the chairman of the Greens opens up, as the current chairman Maria Ohisalo has said that she will leave the position.

The greens chairman of the parliamentary group Atte Harjanne does not aspire to become the new chairman of the Green Party. Harjanne announced his decision on Monday.

“I am sure that we will get an excellent chairman. It’s not me, however,” Harjanne writes on their website.

Harjanne says that he received a lot of encouragement to run for office and that he carefully considered the decision. In his writing, Harjanne regrets that he has disappointed many.

“I admit that the challenge appealed, and the decision was definitely not easy.”

Ridge justifies his decision by the fact that he doesn’t feel the “required fire” to commit to the presidency of the party right now.

He describes the task as a project of several years as a general political leader and leader.

“I don’t want to avoid responsibility and I feel a sense of duty on my shoulders, but I don’t think you should strive for such a task out of a sense of duty alone.”

Harjanne is known as a representative of the right wing of the Greens. He writes that he does not doubt that the Greens could elect “a right-wing liberal man who visibly supports nuclear power and talks a lot about national defense” to lead it.

“Fortunately, strengthening the market-liberal and economic reform approach does not require me to be chairman,” he states, however.

Harjanne is still considering whether he will apply for a continuation as vice-chairman of the Greens or as chairman of the parliamentary group. Until now, he has worked in both at the same time.

Green will choose a new chairman in June at the party meeting in Seinäjoki. In the party, an advisory member vote is organized for the chairman.

So far, the only member of parliament from Kaarina has announced his candidacy for chairmanship Sofia Virta. They have expressed that they are at least considering the candidacy Oras Tynkkynen, Saara Hyrkko and Fatim Diarra.

The current chairman, Ohisalo, justified his decision to resign with the election result. The Greens suffered a big defeat in the parliamentary elections held at the beginning of April.

The party received only seven percent of the vote, which is its lowest vote share since the 1995 election. There are now 13 Green MPs, which is seven less than before.