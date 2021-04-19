A woman, young and environmentalist, could succeed the conservative Angela Merkel in the Federal Chancellery after the general elections in Germany next September. Annalena Baerbock, co-president of Los Verdes, was nominated on Monday by her partner in the party’s leadership, Robert Habeck, as a candidate for the head of the German government. A bet with serious possibilities of success, since the Greens have been, for months and according to the polls, the second political force in Germany after the Union of Christian Democrats (CDU) and Bavarian Social Christians (CSU) and the only ones with the possibility of ending with 16 years of conservative government. The 40-year-old Baerbock’s nomination was decided alone by the two top leaders of Los Verdes and immediately received the blessing of the executive of the environmentalist and pacifist formation. A party congress in mid-June will foreseeably confirm the appointment of the international law expert as head of the list for Los Verdes.

“I present myself for the renewal, the ‘status quo’ is defended by others”, said Baerbock, who stressed that “the protection of the environment is the task of our time” and will be the measure of the future German government, although he also stressed that they are necessary, among other things, investments in courts, police stations and a fast internet for all. Referring to the time he has been leading the party with Robert Habeck, he pointed out that “three years ago we did not know that we would be here today” as the most serious bet to turn German politics around and underlined in that sense that his candidacy represents an offer to All society. “Something is happening that a few years ago seemed impossible. We fight for the Federal Chancellery, “said Habeck, who stressed that both understand power as a union of forces. That the president has yielded to the president the leadership of the campaign and the possibility of assuming the head of the German government was sung in a party in which feminism is a basic principle and in which the female quota is strictly respected. In equal opportunities, women must have priority.

However, Annalena Baerbock has refused to play the female wild card and has always relied on her own abilities. Virtually unknown when she rose to the leadership of Los Verdes three and a half years ago alongside Habeck, she has since proven to be more competent and a better speaker than her partner. She is an expert in European and international politics, but she can also recite the details of the agreement for the abandonment of coal as an energy source or present from the opposition a bill for organ donation that was accepted by a large majority in the Bundestag, the German lower house, where she has held a seat since 2013. Married to an image consultant and mother of two young daughters, she is also notable for her negotiating skills and her ability to impose herself. Baerbock is also the favorite and beloved of grassroots environmentalists. In 2019, she was confirmed as co-president of Los Verdes with 97% of the vote, the same result with which she was elected head of the list for Los Verdes in the federal state of Brandenburg.

The harmony of the Greens in the election of their candidate to the Federal Chancellery contrasts with the duel to the death that the two conservative candidates have been facing for more than a week to head their electoral campaign and which threatens to destroy the Union. The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia and President of the CDU, Armin Laschet, and the head of the Bavarian government and leader of the CSU, Markus Söder, fight in an open war to be the candidate to succeed Merkel at the head of the executive from Berlin. As no one seems willing to give in on their aspirations, it is not ruled out that an internal vote is ultimately necessary to make a final decision, perhaps among the Union deputies in the Bundestag. Söder knows that he has the backing of the CDU and CSU youths, but also a good part of the Conservative parliamentarians in the Bundestag. Laschet, elected just three months ago as president of the CDU, cannot, however, give one iota of his aspirations, since his image as a conservative leader would be seriously damaged. A situation that has a complicated solution without anyone losing face and that is undermining the popularity of the Union.