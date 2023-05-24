Home page politics

The planned LNG terminals on Rügen are causing a lot of displeasure among the citizens. Green Environment Minister Lemke is also critical of the law passed by Robert Habeck’s ministry.

Bremen/Mukran – The Bundestag has that LNG Acceleration Act passed on May 19th. The traffic light coalition had previously included the Mukran site on the Baltic Sea island of Rügen in the law. Specifically, this means that LNG terminals could soon be built at the port of Mukran. Environmental organizations such as Nabu or WWF criticize this decision. Public resistance is also growing. In a statement, Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Green) strong doubts about the law from her party colleague and economics minister Robert Habeck have expressed.

Internal discrepancies: Environment Minister Lemke criticizes the LNG Acceleration Act

“I assume that when locations for LNG terminals are determined, there will be a careful proof of need that avoids overcapacities,” explains Lemke in a protocol statement on Wednesday (May 17), which the Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) present. The law should not lead to a “standard reduction in environmental protection”, the Environment Minister continued. In her statements, she also refers to the Economics Ministry’s planned “safety buffer”, which critics see as overcapacity.

By 2027, the realization of all projects should create a buffer of 30 billion cubic meters of gas, like that SZ writes. That would be more than half of all planned LNG imports. The Ministry of Economic Affairs considers the safety buffer to be necessary in order to be able to react to a system failure, for example.

Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (left) criticizes Economics Minister Robert Habeck’s LNG Acceleration Act. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Two floating import terminals for liquefied natural gas are planned in Mukran. In addition, a connection pipeline to Lubmin is to be built. The LNG Acceleration Act could mean that the approval procedures for the pipeline are no longer necessary and that the associated terminal is also greatly shortened. Environmental impact assessments could be completely eliminated.

LNG terminals on Rügen: public dissatisfaction is growing

The location on Rügen is “of crucial importance against the background of European energy supply security, especially in Central and Eastern European countries,” explained Habeck in a letter to the coalition factions on Monday (May 22). Headwinds are not only coming from within their own party – many residents of the island are dissatisfied with the government’s decision.

“Instead of listening to people’s concerns on Rügen and engaging in a discussion as promised, Olaf Scholz and Robert Habeck are ignoring the ongoing massive protests against the Mukran site,” said Sascha Müller-Kraenner, Federal Managing Director of the German Environmental Aid (DUH). a joint event of the citizens’ initiative “Liveable Rügen” on Tuesday (May 24).

Nature conservation and the tourism industry criticize the federal government

The LNG project would destroy bird sanctuaries and nature reserves. “The Baltic Sea off our coast is fascinating and worth protecting, but at the same time it is already at its absolute limit due to a large number of human usage requirements. For NABU Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania As a nature conservation association, the preservation and restoration of good living conditions for harbor porpoises and the like have top priority,” explained Stefan Schwill, Chairman of NABU MV.

And the tourism industry also sees itself threatened by the LNG terminals. The tourism director of the municipality of Ostseebad Binz, Kai Gardeja, plans to take legal action against the project, as he said at the event. “The impact and damage to LNG terminals in Mukran is irreparable and significant,” Gardeja said. (vk/dpa)