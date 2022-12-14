Home page politics

Of: Bona Hyun

After the EU corruption scandal: The Greens plead to keep the gas contract with Qatar and the scandal separate. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Politicians had questioned the Qatar deal after the EU corruption scandal. The Greens advocate keeping the gas contract and the scandal separate.

Brussels – After the corruption scandal in the European Parliament, demands have been raised that business relations with Qatar to reconsider. Parliamentarian Dennis Radtke (CDU) spoke to our editors in favor of reviewing the Qatar deal. But the Greens are fighting back and sticking to the deal: Economics Minister Robert Habeck and economic policy spokesman Dieter Janecek advocated not mixing up the corruption scandal and the gas deal. Right? Would the Qatar deal affect a large part of gas security in Germany cover at all?

“Two different things” – Greens plead for separation of EU corruption scandal and Qatar gas contract

In the past few days, the EU corruption scandal in the politics caused horror. Economics Minister Habeck primarily provides the gas supply security Germany in the foreground. The corruption scandal in the EU Parliament, in which Vice President Eva Kaili is suspected, and the gas purchases are “two different things,” said Habeck, according to the German Press Agency (dpa) on Tuesday 13 December 2022 in Brussels.

The economic policy spokesman for the Greens, Dieter Janecek, also agrees. The federal government should not have any direct influence on the contractual partners, as there is no substantive connection between the allegations of corruption and the gas supply contract, said Janecek to IPPEN.MEDIA.

Suspicion of corruption in the EU Parliament: Green politician Janecek calls for “complete clarification”

However, both Habeck and Janecek acknowledged the seriousness of the corruption scandal and that further consequences would have to follow. Janecek condemns “every form of corruption in the strongest possible terms” and calls for a “complete clarification of the case”. According to Janecek, it is once again becoming clear how important stricter transparency regulations and stricter bans on the acceptance of advantages are. In addition, the politician supports the decision of the European Parliament to “suspend the planned negotiations on visa facilitation for Qatari citizens until further notice,” said the Green politician to IPPEN.MEDIA.

The serious allegations of corruption had already led to the dismissal of the Vice President Kaili guided. It is rumored that World Cup hosts Qatar could have influenced political EU decisions by paying money to Kaili. Kaili has so far denied the allegations.

EU corruption scandal could freeze gas deal with Qatar – economic consequences would be “manageable”

There hasn’t been a decision yet how the gas deal will continue after the allegations of corruption in the EU Parliament. Should the gas deal actually be put on hold as a result of the scandal, this would have “manageable” consequences for Germany, according to the Green Party spokesman for economic policy. “However, the supply contract with Qatar plays no role in short-term energy security, since the first deliveries are not planned until 2026,” said Janecek to IPPEN.MEDIA.

A few weeks ago, Qatar promised Germany the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) after Habeck’s efforts to secure a contract. In the announcement, Robert Habeck spoke of a “central building block for securing our energy supply in the coming winter”. Two million tons of liquid gas are to be shipped to Germany every year, which, according to Janecek, corresponds to “just over two percent of current German gas consumption”. The amount of LPG delivered is therefore small. But as far as the quantity is concerned, the Qatari Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi recently promised unlimited deliveries.