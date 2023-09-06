Home page politics

From: Markus Grabitz

Split

Manfred Weber sees Ursula von der Leyen in pole position for the EPP’s top candidate. © Sven Simon/Imago

A new EU Parliament will be elected next year. The leader of the European Conservatives, Manfred Weber, in an interview.

The EPP parliamentary group and party leader calls on the Commission President to address farmers in her speech on the state of the EU. In an interview with Markus Grabitz, Manfred Weber also relies on concrete announcements on reducing bureaucracy.

Mr. Weber, competitiveness and migration – are these the EPP’s topics in the election campaign?

Yes. Concerns about the future of jobs and the rising numbers of irregular migration are the two issues on the minds of EU citizens the most. And the EPP will also clearly address these two issues in the election campaign.

Migration numbers across the Mediterranean are high, the Tunisia deal doesn’t seem to be working, and Frontex expansion is faltering. What is the EPP’s message on migration policy?

There is no miracle key, we have to work pragmatically on the issues. The EPP is the political force doing just that. On the one hand, we have the right-wing extremists who cause fear. Politically, they make a living from the fact that the problem of illegal migration is not solved. And on the other hand we have left-wing moralists. They explain to us every day what is not possible. And in the middle is the EPP, which works out solutions.

How to get the newsletter from Table.Media This interview lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with Europe. Table Professional Briefing before – first published it Europe.Table on September 04, 2023. Receive 30 days free access to further exclusive information of the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the decisive for the decisive in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

You have just been to Tunisia. Has the President made any promises to you?

The country is in a very difficult situation. We can help by improving the conditions for European companies to invest locally. Tunisia needs an economic future. Young people need jobs. Treating our neighbors with respect is a prerequisite for developing a partnership on the migration issue. I said clearly in Tunis: there will only be money if the number of refugees goes down. And that has to happen soon.

What signals did you get?

The President, the Foreign Secretary, the Home Secretary and the President of Parliament have all made it clear that they stand by the memorandum of understanding.

Migration: Greens and SPD should move

The European Parliament also has to decide on migration issues…

The German Greens and the German Social Democrats must finally move here. They lack a sense of reality for long stretches of migration. The German local politicians from the Greens and SPD, as well as local politicians from the CDU and CSU, are sending calls for help to Brussels and Berlin. But in the European Parliament, the members of the Greens and SPD do not want to hear the calls for help. Instead, they continue with their ideological migration policy. I call on the German chancellor and interior minister, Nancy Faeser: Get your party friends in Brussels to get the migration pact through parliament as it was concluded. We need realism and a socialist and green group ready to raise their hands for this sensible compromise.

Keyword deindustrialization: Is the Commission doing enough to counteract this?

In recent decades, European unification, the creation of the internal market and the euro have been prerequisites for Germany’s economic success. Without these achievements, Germany would not be the export world champion. It is now up to Europe to take the next steps. For the EPP it is clear that securing prosperity must be the top priority in the coming years. The alarm bells are ringing. Industry is in danger of falling behind, not only in Germany but throughout the EU. Europe, but also the federal government, must step on the gas now.

Do you expect the President of the Commission at SOTEU to make any announcements on this?

We need to get rid of the bureaucracy. The burden of administrative enforcement issues is a burden. We need a moratorium on reporting requirements and regulations. I expect Ursula von der Leyen to make clear announcements in Parliament next week. We also need innovations. We have to see whether we can shift the EU budget to invest even more in research and sustainable products. And thirdly, we need a trade policy that opens up markets for us. A resounding yes to Mercosur and other upcoming trade deals.

“EPP is the Peasant Party of Europe”

Has the Commission done enough for rural people and farmers?

Given the high food prices, I expect the farmers’ plight to feature in the SOTEU speech. The EPP is the peasant party of Europe. The EU is a stable anchor for agriculture. It makes a lot of money available via the CAP so that agriculture can be competitive. But the challenges are great. The task now is to allow the farmers to produce food.

What does that mean?

The agreed set-aside must also be lifted for 2024. The set-aside of four percent of the area ordered by the CAP must be temporarily suspended. Why? Inflation, meanwhile, is driven by food prices. We have to allow more production on the land and thus make a contribution against inflation. This is also a social question.

Will the EPP resist the proposed pesticides regulation?

We want fewer pesticides to be used. However, I would like to point out here that the existing text for the pesticide regulation cannot be approved as it is. Against the background of the massive rise in food prices, the proposal must be amended in committee so that it fits in with reality. We’ll see if the other factions join in. We make it dependent on whether we agree in the end.

Von der Leyen first choice as top candidate

How long can the EPP wait for Ursula von der Leyen to announce whether she wants to be the top candidate?

We have a Commission President who is doing an excellent job. If Ursula von der Leyen wants to run, she is in pole position for the EPP’s top candidate. The ball is in their court. But we also have no time pressure.

What is the priority for the EPP party leader now?

In the next few weeks I will be concerned with the programmatic profile of the EPP. We need to structure and formulate our offer to voters. The basic message is: We need a Europe that has the power to protect the European way of life. We must be able to offer this protection to people in a fundamentally changing world.

Do you stand by the leading candidate principle?

We know that the last European elections were a setback for European democracy because the lead candidate process was not implemented. But I believe in a democratic Europe. This is the only future we have. The EPP wants to make the winning lead candidate President of the Commission. The citizen must know: my voice counts, I can help decide the future of Europe.

You can’t promise that the lead candidate will also become chief of the executive branch…

That’s correct. Last time it was the Council that was unwilling to implement the citizens’ decision. I am working on increasing the understanding of the democratic principle in the other institutions, especially in the Council. The Council and Parliament should agree on a mechanism for how democratic posts should be filled after the European elections.