Now there is hardly a way back to Jamaica. The Greens and the FDP are running at speed towards the traffic light coalition. For Laschet it is the end. A comment by Mike Schier.

No, this result of the soundings could no longer surprise anyone. Since the election evening (and even before that) the Union had presented itself as an unsorted bunch in terms of both personnel and content. Constructive discussions cannot be conducted if you do not know who is in charge of the conversation partners. Who in the Union would have had the authority to make uncomfortable compromises? Who should have sold them to the base? And who would have become Chancellor at all if everyone in the CDU was calling for a reorganization while Laschet was still negotiating?

Scholz has copied more from Merkel than the diamond

Olaf Scholz obviously copied more from Angela Merkel than the diamond: The future chancellor made himself extremely rare in public and watched patiently as others dismantled each other. Now the Greens and the FDP run into his arms, even if the Liberals are still reluctant. They simply cannot afford to break another government alliance at an advanced stage after Jamaica in 2017.

There should hardly be a way back to Jamaica: In the CDU, all centrifugal forces will now prevail, which could hardly be tamed recently. Several candidates have ambitions, none of them should feel like a logical successor to Laschet. An organizing hand is missing – Angela Merkel no longer wants, Wolfgang Schäuble burned himself with the nomination of the candidate. They are not even waiting for a Markus Söder in the CDU. If the insulted CSU boss had teased less, he would now be the strong union man with whom Jamaica would have had a chance. Themselves to blame. (mic)