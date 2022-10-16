Home page politics

Christian Lindner, Robert Habeck and Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Bundestag. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The traffic light coalition must quickly find a solution to the dispute over nuclear power plant runtimes. But it won’t get any easier after the Green Party Congress. The Chancellor tries to mediate between the Greens and the FDP.

Berlin/Bonn – In the traffic light coalition’s dispute over the continued use of nuclear power plants, politicians from the Greens and the FDP have expressed optimism about a speedy agreement. Green parliamentary group leader Katharina Dröge said in the evening in the ARD “Report from Berlin” that the coalition had often wrestled with each other again, also publicly, but had always been able to find an agreement. “I’m very confident that we’ll succeed again,” said Dröge. When asked if that was the case Monday, she replied, “Hopefully.”

FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai also told the “Spiegel” on Sunday evening that he was confident that the traffic light coalition “early in the week” would achieve a good solution. In the ZDF program “Berlin direct”, the FDP politician said it was possible that a result would be reached on Monday, but it could also be on Tuesday. Djir-Sarai referred to the upcoming session week of the Bundestag. “We have important decisions to make in this session week and we will make them.”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) met with Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) for another crisis meeting in the Chancellery on Sunday afternoon. Confidentiality was agreed on the content. According to information from the German Press Agency, a continuation of the talks was prepared for Monday. However, there was initially no official announcement.

The FDP wants that

In view of the sharp rise in energy prices, the FDP, on the other hand, is demanding that all three power plants continue to operate until 2024 and, if necessary, that nuclear power plants that have already been shut down be reactivated. Party leader Lindner urged the Greens to give in on Twitter on Saturday. “When it comes to averting damage to our country, reducing high energy prices and preventing blackouts, there are no red lines for me. This is not about party politics. I’ve jumped over my financial shadow billions of times,” wrote the finance minister.

The Greens had previously confirmed the position of their party leadership at a party conference. This leaves Habeck with little room for maneuver in the negotiations with the two coalition partners.

The nuclear phase-out is anchored in law

The nuclear phase-out at the turn of the year is anchored in law. A change in the law is necessary for each extension of terms. So that this can then also be implemented, it must be decided by the Bundestag in the week beginning this Monday. For this to happen, the coalition factions must come to an agreement by Wednesday at the latest.

Scholz promised a quick agreement on Friday. “We will solve the very specific practical question very quickly, promptly by next week,” said the SPD politician.

The SPD does not want to commit itself

The SPD does not position itself clearly in the dispute, but is more on the side of the Greens. Above all, she insists on finding a quick solution.

SPD parliamentary group leader Katja Mast called for “healthy political pragmatism”. “My impression is that people are not interested in who has which political shares in the nuclear debate,” she told the German Press Agency. It is much more important how energy security can be established and how energy prices can be lowered. “I am confident that the traffic light will solve these questions. Timely and with the necessary political seriousness.”

Green leader Omid Nouripour admitted: “Time is of the essence.” At RTL/ntv he was cautiously optimistic. “We will talk to each other and, as always, find a solution.”

That’s what the “double boom” decision says

Nouripour pointed out that the so-called “double boom” decision of the federal government states that in an emergency the two southern German nuclear power plants could continue to operate to a limited extent; that means that the Emsland nuclear power plant will be shut down. “That is the decision that we agreed with each other in the coalition.” The FDP argues, however, that its boss Lindner has made it publicly clear that he has a different position.

A significantly longer operation of nuclear power plants would be associated with the procurement of new fuel elements, which the Greens rejected at the party conference. “Bündnis 90/Die Grünen will not agree to any legal regulation in the Bundestag that would procure new fuel elements or the new enriched uranium required for them,” says the approved motion. The party leadership had stressed shortly before the party conference that the result of the vote was binding for the upcoming talks with the SPD and FDP.

Merz warns against green hostage

CDU leader Friedrich Merz said at a CDU event in Villingen-Schwenningen that the whole world was stunned by the debate being held in this country. All three remaining nuclear power plants would have to remain online. With a view to the decisions of the Green Party Congress, Merz said that one was on the way to being “taken hostage by a Green Party which, for purely ideological reasons, is taking this sensible path, which the overwhelming majority of people in Germany consider sensible. blocked – just so that the founding myth of this party survives this party congress undamaged”. dpa